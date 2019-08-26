Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/26 12:37:08 pm
25.605 USD   +1.09%
12:25pKraft Heinz Replaces Finance Chief -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:27aKRAFT HEINZ : brings back former CFO after accounting missteps
RE
11:25aKRAFT HEINZ : brings back former CFO after accounting missteps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kraft Heinz Replaces Finance Chief -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

By Heather Haddon and Micah Maidenberg

Kraft Heinz Co. replaced its chief financial officer and made other executive changes, the latest attempts to address accounting errors and weak sales that have slashed the value of the food giant's brands and shares.

The Chicago-based company said on Monday that finance chief David Knopf, 31 years old, will return to 3G Capital, the private-equity firm that worked with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to create Kraft Heinz through a merger in 2015. Berkshire Hathaway and 3G remain top shareholders in Kraft Heinz.

Mr. Knopf will be replaced on Sept. 1 by Paulo Basilio, 44 years old, who became finance chief of H.J. Heinz Holding Corp. in 2013 and retained that title for Kraft Heinz after the merger. In 2017, he became president of Kraft Heinz's U.S. commercial business and last month became chief business planning and development officer.

Kraft Heinz's shares, down 41% this year, were roughly flat on Monday.

The company has struggled to generate sales growth in its stable of well-known brands, such as Oscar Mayer hot dogs and Kraft macaroni and cheese, that in many cases are out of step with trends toward more natural or healthful products. A big cost-cutting drive after the merger has also diminished its bandwidth to promote new or improved products, some former employees say.

Chief Executive Miguel Patricio, a former executive at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA who took the top job at Kraft Heinz in June, has said that he wants to revive sales growth in well-known brands without straying from 3G's focus on keeping down costs. Some 3G executives are also invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev.

"We have many opportunities ahead of us at Kraft Heinz as we chart a new course and rebuild our business momentum with a focus on driving long-term profitable growth," Mr. Patricio said in an email Monday morning to employees about the management changes.

Some investors have urged Kraft Heinz to look beyond its own staff and other 3G companies for new leaders. Mr. Basilio has been a partner at 3G since 2012, and Mr. Knopf has been a partner there since 2015.

"3G is again rotating talent," John Baumgartner, a food industry analyst at Wells Fargo, wrote in a research note.

Kraft Heinz has marked down the value of its brands by nearly $17 billion this year after reporting slowing sales and a federal investigation into the accounting errors. That investigation remains ongoing.

The company has restated financial earnings as far back as 2016 after disclosing that it had understated costs of goods sold across roughly three years by $208 million. The understatements were related to how the company booked rebates and expenses related to contracts with suppliers, the company has said.

Mr. Basilio was CFO during part of the period when those misstatements were made. Kraft Heinz has said that top officials didn't know about the errors at the time and that it fired some employees that were responsible.

A Kraft Heinz spokesman declined to comment further on the procurement problems.

Mr. Knopf, who worked at Goldman Sachs after a graduating from Princeton University, joined Kraft Heinz as a vice president of finance in 2015. When he became CFO in Oct. 2017 at the age of 29, he was the youngest CFO of a Fortune 500 company.

Mr. Knopf faced pointed questions from investors during the company's delayed earnings reports this year. Kraft Heinz earlier this month reduced the value of assets, including international divisions and its U.S. refrigerated-foods unit by $1.22 billion. Those impairments came on top of $15.4 billion in write-downs on the value of its Oscar Mayer and Kraft Heinz brands in February.

"We are dissatisfied with our financial performance year-to-date," Mr. Knopf told analysts earlier this month.

Mr. Patricio told employees that he wanted a seasoned veteran in the finance job and that Mr. Knopf will work with his replacement to help in the transition.

The food giant reported net sales fell 5% in the first half of this year compared with the first two quarters of 2018 to $12.37 billion.

Sales of older brands including Maxwell House coffee and Velveeta cheese are also weak, according to Nielsen data cited by analysts at Guggenheim Securities LLC.

During the four weeks ending Aug. 10, retail sales of Kraft products fell 0.5%, according to Guggenheim.

Kraft also said Monday that Nina Barton, currently the company's top executive for Canada and digital growth initiatives, will be promoted to chief growth officer, a new position. Carlos Piani, head of strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions, is leaving Kraft Heinz to pursue other opportunities, Mr. Patricio said in his note.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com and Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -0.54% 85.1 Delayed Quote.48.28%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.73% 299619.92 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 1.827 End-of-day quote.32.49%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 1.32% 198.68 Delayed Quote.17.45%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 1.11% 25.6 Delayed Quote.-41.15%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.69% 44.725 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
12:25pKraft Heinz Replaces Finance Chief -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:27aKRAFT HEINZ : brings back former CFO after accounting missteps
RE
11:25aKRAFT HEINZ : brings back former CFO after accounting missteps
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:01aKRAFT HEINZ : Helps Reduce Parents' Labor Day Travel Stress
BU
08/23LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/23GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/21Facing a Crunch, Cereal Companies Press for Revival -- WSJ
DJ
08/20KRAFT HEINZ : Cheez Ball Fans Rejoice - PLANTERS Announces Cheez Balls Are Here ..
BU
08/20THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 252 M
EBIT 2019 4 948 M
Net income 2019 2 298 M
Debt 2019 28 414 M
Yield 2019 6,45%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 30 902 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 25,33  $
Spread / Highest target 97,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-41.15%30 902
NESTLÉ S.A.35.21%318 682
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL33.97%77 343
DANONE28.21%56 907
THE HERSHEY COMPANY46.51%32 910
GENERAL MILLS37.72%32 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group