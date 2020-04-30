Kraft Heinz : Reports Higher Demand for Mac & Cheese, Nuts, Other Staples

By Micah Maidenberg

Kraft Heinz Co. reported higher demand for many of its products in the first quarter as consumers in the U.S. snapped up food to eat at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of Kraft cheeses, Oscar Mayer cold cuts, Planters nuts and other food products said Thursday sales rose to $6.16 billion for the quarter from $5.96 billion a year earlier. Organic sales, which exclude currency fluctuations and the effect of deals, were up 6.2% year over year. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $6.1 billion in sales for the latest period.

In the U.S., Kraft's largest market, sales increased 6.4% to about $4.5 billion. Sales volumes in the U.S. were helped by "strong growth across several categories, including macaroni & cheese, condiments and sauces, ready to drink beverages, and nuts," the company said.

The pandemic has stoked demand for all manner of grocery items, forcing companies across the packaged-food industry to run factories near their capacities to keep products flowing to store shelves.

"We have a singular focus: to meet the demand for our products and ensure consumers have the food and nourishment they need during these uncertain times," said Chief Executive Miguel Patrico, who was hired last year to turn around results after the company struggled to generate stronger demand as consumers looked for fresher, more healthful food.

Kraft said its profit fell to $378 million, or 31 cents a share, from $405 million, or 33 cents a share, the year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, earnings decreased to 58 cents a share, but that sum was 4 cents ahead of expectations. The company said in a press release that unfavorable changes tied to noncash equity compensation and higher taxes were among the factors weighing on profit.

