MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/13 07:58:10 am
29.99 USD   -0.17%
KRAFT HEINZ : Reports Weaker 4Q Sales
DJ
07:20aKraft Heinz reports 5.1% quarterly sales fall
RE
07:16aKRAFT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Kraft Heinz : Reports Weaker 4Q Sales

02/13/2020 | 07:38am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Kraft Heinz Co. reported lower fourth-quarter sales, as higher prices weren't enough to offset lower sales volumes for its products in the U.S.

Kraft Heinz on Thursday said sales dropped to $6.54 billion in the quarter from $6.89 billion the year earlier. Excluding currency fluctuations, acquisitions and asset sales, sales dropped 2.2% year over year and were weaker than the $6.61 billion that analysts polled by FactSet expected.

In the U.S., sales volumes and the mix of products the company sold to retailers fell almost 6%. Kraft raised prices in the market 3.1 percentage points.

"The decreases reflect volume declines in response to higher prices," Kraft Heinz said.

The company reported a profit of $182 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with a loss of $12.57 billion, or $10.30 a share, the year earlier, when Kraft Heinz wrote down value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion.

It also reported an adjusted profit of 72 cents a share, or four cents more than what analysts predicted for that metric.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.24 End-of-day quote.12.15%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.10% 30.04 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 044 M
EBIT 2019 5 027 M
Net income 2019 2 485 M
Debt 2019 27 841 M
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,58x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 36 684 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,35  $
Last Close Price 30,04  $
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Keller President
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Paulo Basilio Global Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-6.50%36 684
NESTLÉ S.A.2.20%316 551
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC7.03%84 472
DANONE-0.65%51 864
THE HERSHEY COMPANY7.26%32 980
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.18%32 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
