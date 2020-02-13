Kraft Heinz : Reports Weaker 4Q Sales

By Micah Maidenberg

Kraft Heinz Co. reported lower fourth-quarter sales, as higher prices weren't enough to offset lower sales volumes for its products in the U.S.

Kraft Heinz on Thursday said sales dropped to $6.54 billion in the quarter from $6.89 billion the year earlier. Excluding currency fluctuations, acquisitions and asset sales, sales dropped 2.2% year over year and were weaker than the $6.61 billion that analysts polled by FactSet expected.

In the U.S., sales volumes and the mix of products the company sold to retailers fell almost 6%. Kraft raised prices in the market 3.1 percentage points.

"The decreases reflect volume declines in response to higher prices," Kraft Heinz said.

The company reported a profit of $182 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with a loss of $12.57 billion, or $10.30 a share, the year earlier, when Kraft Heinz wrote down value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion.

It also reported an adjusted profit of 72 cents a share, or four cents more than what analysts predicted for that metric.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com