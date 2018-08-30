Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kraft Heinz : Shakes Up Whipped Toppings with Launch of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Flavors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

-Partnership With The Hershey Company Adds Iconic Flavors into the Sweet Sector-

Bringing exciting flavors to the very vanilla dairy whipped topping category, Kraft Heinz is partnering with The Hershey Company to launch Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings. The two products are already appearing in select retailers with national distribution in October.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005465/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Hershey’s and Reese’s are two of America’s most-loved chocolate brands, which makes them perfect partners for long-time whipped topping manufacturer Kraft Heinz. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings offer flavors the whole family can enjoy.

Consumers are seeking sweets not just as after-dinner desserts, but also as daytime snacks. These new whipped toppings add a delicious dimension to any sweet treat, from morning to night.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings bring a touch of sweetness to beverages like hot chocolate or coffee, are the perfect way to cap off a scoop of ice cream and can take your favorite cake or other baked good to the next level. They can also pump up waffles, pancakes, and other breakfast foods, or even add a burst of milk chocolate or peanut butter goodness to fruits, including bananas or apples.

Both whipped topping flavors are made with 100% real cream from cows not treated with rBST growth hormone, and without high-fructose corn syrup, oil ingredients, and artificial sweeteners or flavors. Plus, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate is made with Hershey’s cocoa. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Whipped Toppings will be available in 7 oz. cans in the refrigerated dairy aisle, retailing for $2.99–$3.99 a can.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Kool Whip, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
03:31pKRAFT HEINZ : Shakes Up Whipped Toppings with Launch of Hershey’s Milk Cho..
BU
08/29GLUTEN FREE FOOD MARKET 2017-2023 BY : The report also deep dives into the sub-s..
AQ
08/28KRAFT HEINZ : 1 In Every 4 Americans is Working This Labor Day and Their Hard Wo..
BU
08/27KRAFT HEINZ : Coffee Market Worldwide Production Demand Analysis 2018 to 2022
AQ
08/27KRAFT HEINZ : CEO to Participate at Barclays 2018 Global Consumer Staples Confer..
BU
08/27KRAFT HEINZ : For a lark, and some funding, city of Mayo, Fla., changes name to ..
AQ
08/26KRAFT HEINZ : Hold the Mayo! Fla. town changes its name as joke Hold the Mayo! F..
AQ
08/26KRAFT HEINZ : Florida town is changing its name temporarily
AQ
08/26KRAFT HEINZ : Odd news
AQ
08/25KRAFT HEINZ : Hold the Mayo! Florida town is changing its name temporarily
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/2830 Stock Portfolio Summer Review 
08/28Bert's September Dividend Stock Watch List 
08/27Hormel Delivers Another Strong Quarter; New All-Time Highs Ahead 
08/255 Safe Dividend Stocks (On Sale) For Your Retirement Portfolio - August 2018 
08/22Here's 53 Nasdaq Top Yield, Upside, And Net Gain Stocks For August 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 270 M
EBIT 2018 6 637 M
Net income 2018 4 409 M
Debt 2018 29 004 M
Yield 2018 4,30%
P/E ratio 2018 16,81
P/E ratio 2019 15,30
EV / Sales 2018 3,83x
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 71 680 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 68,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Eduardo Pelleissone Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.74%71 680
NESTLÉ-2.74%256 317
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.61%61 962
DANONE-1.29%55 189
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.87%28 239
GENERAL MILLS-23.46%27 045
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.