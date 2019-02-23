Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Kraft Heinz : Warren Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018

0
02/23/2019 | 09:08am EST

By Nicole Friedman

The world's most famous investor had one of his worst years ever in 2018.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Saturday it swung to a $25.4 billion loss in the fourth quarter due to an unexpected writedown at Kraft Heinz Co. and unrealized investment losses.

Berkshire posted operating earnings of $5.7 billion, up from $3.3 billion a year earlier, due to increased earnings from Berkshire's railroads, energy business and other segments. For the year, Berkshire posted $24.8 billion in operating earnings. That was a record high, Mr Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders that was also released Saturday.

Mr. Buffett in his letter offered no hints about who will eventually succeed him as CEO. But he did offer praise for deputies Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, saying that decisions to elevate the two men last year into more prominent roles "were overdue."

Messrs. Jain and Abel were promoted in early 2018 to vice chairmen and now oversee many of Berkshire's day-to-day operations. One of the two men is expected to succeed Mr. Buffett as chief executive.

"Berkshire is now far better managed than when I alone was supervising operations," Mr. Buffett wrote.

Berkshire reported net earnings of $4 billion in 2018, down from $44.94 billion in 2017. Berkshire's 2017 earnings soared in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to changes in the U.S. tax law that lowered Berkshire's deferred tax obligations for stock investments that it currently holds.

Berkshire's earnings are unusually volatile because it holds large equity stakes in companies including Wells Fargo & Co. and Apple Inc. An accounting rule that went into effect last year requires Berkshire to include unrealized investment gains or losses in its net income.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY -1.92% 302000 Delayed Quote.0.70%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -27.46% 34.95 Delayed Quote.11.94%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 109 M
EBIT 2019 5 722 M
Net income 2019 3 955 M
Debt 2019 28 255 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 42 619 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 43,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.94%42 619
NESTLÉ13.43%278 299
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.21%68 916
GENERAL MILLS20.57%27 797
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS13.22%23 895
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY3.91%23 798
