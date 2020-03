Kraft Heinz expects employees to work from home except those who cannot perform their roles remotely, it said in a statement, adding that company will not close its offices.

"Until further notice, all employee air travel, both international and domestic, is restricted unless it is business-critical."

Kraft Heinz's global employee travel restriction to and from China continues to be in effect, it added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)