Kraft Heinz : completes internal probe into its procurement practices

06/07/2019 | 06:44pm EDT
Various Heinz sauces of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Friday the numbers it restated last month were accurate following completion of an internal investigation, but that the matter was under review by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Last month, the company said it would restate financial reports for a near three-year period to fix errors that resulted from lapses in procurement practices by some of its employees.

Kraft Heinz said it expects to report its delayed first-quarter results on or before July 31.

The company's shares, which have fallen nearly 33% so far this year, rose about 3% in after hours trading.

The packaged foods company, in a long overdue annual regulatory filing on Friday, said a United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois is reviewing this matter.

Kraft Heinz had disclosed a SEC subpoena in February. Thereafter, the company initiated an investigation into the procurement practices.

As a result of the internal investigation and material weaknesses spotted, Kraft Heinz said it is taking steps to improve internal policies and would strengthen internal control in financial reporting.

"We are pleased that Kraft Heinz is returning to a path of normalization," Kraft Heinz Chairman Alex Behring said.

Kraft Heinz also said it has elected Joao Castro-Neves, a former Anheuser-Busch InBev executive, to its board.

In April, the company named Miguel Patricio, a former marketing executive at AB InBev, as its chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 878 M
EBIT 2019 5 410 M
Net income 2019 3 620 M
Debt 2019 28 141 M
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 9,84
P/E ratio 2020 9,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 34 900 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 35,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-33.50%34 656
NESTLÉ25.74%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL32.25%74 269
DANONE16.57%56 325
GENERAL MILLS31.69%30 323
THE HERSHEY COMPANY28.05%27 630
