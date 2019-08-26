Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/26 09:40:47 am
25.425 USD   +0.38%
09:05aKRAFT HEINZ : names CFO to replace Knopf
RE
07:01aKRAFT HEINZ : Helps Reduce Parents' Labor Day Travel Stress
BU
08/23LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kraft Heinz : names CFO to replace Knopf

08/26/2019 | 09:05am EDT
Shareholders shop for discounted products at the Kraft Heinz booth at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co on Monday named Paulo Basilio as chief financial officer, in a strategic move that would put a more "seasoned" executive in place of David Knopf.

Under Knopf, who became CFO in 2017 at the age of 29, Kraft wrote down $15.4 billion (£12.5 billion) in value of its brands Kraft and Oscar Mayer. He will return to private equity firm 3G Capital where he has been a partner since 2015.

Kraft Heinz, which counts billionaire Warren Buffett as its largest investor, has been battered by competition from private-label brands, changing consumer tastes and lower investment in its brands due to heavy cost-cutting under leaders installed by second biggest investor 3G Capital.

Earlier in the month, the company withdrew its outlook for the year after further writing down the value of several business and restating financial results in June for a near three-year period after an internal investigation into lapses in procurement practices by some of its employees.

Buffett teamed up in 2015 with 3G Capital to orchestrate the merger of Kraft Foods and Heinz Co.

Basilio was CFO until October 2017, following the merger.

He is currently the chief business planning and development officer for the packaged food company and will take over from Sept. 1. (https://bit.ly/2ZdS45M)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 252 M
EBIT 2019 4 948 M
Net income 2019 2 298 M
Debt 2019 28 414 M
Yield 2019 6,45%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 30 902 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 25,33  $
Spread / Highest target 97,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-41.15%30 902
NESTLÉ S.A.35.21%318 682
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL33.97%77 343
DANONE28.21%56 907
THE HERSHEY COMPANY46.51%32 910
GENERAL MILLS37.72%32 365
