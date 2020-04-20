Kraft Heinz : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual-Only Format

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in a virtual-only format due to continued public health concerns related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. However, the virtual meeting will provide them with the ability to participate, vote their shares, and ask questions during the meeting.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. Regardless of whether they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders are urged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials that were previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location. They can use the proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders can visit the meeting login page at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KHC2020 and enter their unique 16-digit control number. This number can be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, as applicable, provided with Kraft Heinz’s previously distributed proxy materials. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Stockholders who encounter difficulties accessing the virtual meeting should call the technical support number that will be posted on the meeting login page.

Stockholders as of the record date who attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting using their control number (as described above) will have an opportunity to submit questions live via the Internet during the meeting. We will try to answer as many stockholder-submitted questions as time permits.

The 2020 Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 are available at www.proxyvote.com.

