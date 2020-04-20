Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kraft Heinz : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual-Only Format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in a virtual-only format due to continued public health concerns related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. However, the virtual meeting will provide them with the ability to participate, vote their shares, and ask questions during the meeting.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. Regardless of whether they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders are urged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials that were previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location. They can use the proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders can visit the meeting login page at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KHC2020 and enter their unique 16-digit control number. This number can be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, as applicable, provided with Kraft Heinz’s previously distributed proxy materials. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Stockholders who encounter difficulties accessing the virtual meeting should call the technical support number that will be posted on the meeting login page.

Stockholders as of the record date who attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting using their control number (as described above) will have an opportunity to submit questions live via the Internet during the meeting. We will try to answer as many stockholder-submitted questions as time permits.

The 2020 Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 are available at www.proxyvote.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
04:17pKRAFT HEINZ : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual-Only Format
BU
03:04pCoronavirus Closures Extend to Packaged-Food Production
DJ
08:25aKHC INVESTOR ALERT : Kyros Law is Investigating Compensation Claims on Behalf of..
PR
04/07Macy's, Kraft Heinz rise; Alcon, NXP Semiconductor fall
AQ
04/06KRAFT HEINZ : Sees Stronger Sales For 1Q
DJ
04/06KRAFT HEINZ CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Provides Business Update Relating to COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
04/03Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese
RE
04/02WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett's equity holdings
RE
03/28GRANT & EISENHOFER : Announces Filing of New Shareholder Securities Action Again..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 960 M
EBIT 2020 4 646 M
Net income 2020 2 801 M
Debt 2020 26 238 M
Yield 2020 5,36%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
EV / Sales2021 2,48x
Capitalization 35 834 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 29,83  $
Last Close Price 29,33  $
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Flavio Torres Head-Global Operations
Paulo Basilio Global Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Edward Abel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-8.71%35 834
NESTLÉ S.A.1.20%315 908
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-2.90%76 460
DANONE-13.91%44 878
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.27%36 774
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-0.35%30 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group