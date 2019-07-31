Log in
Kraft Heinz : to report half-yearly results on Aug. 8

07/31/2019 | 09:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of salad dressing made by food conglomerate Kraft Heinz are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Wednesday it would report results for the first six months of the year on Aug. 8, its first financial statement since disclosing a more than $15 billion writedown on its iconic Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands.

Since the writedown in February, Kraft Heinz has appointed a new chief executive officer and restated its earnings for nearly three years following a regulatory investigation into lapses in its procurement practices.

The packaged food company said it was now required to provide first-quarter financial statements on or before Aug. 13. The company had previously said it would file its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 30 on or before July 31.(https://bit.ly/318n6IN)

Kraft's shares were marginally up in premarket trading. The stock has fallen 34% since Feb. 21, when the company disclosed the writedown and the SEC investigation.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

