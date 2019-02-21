Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company Investors (KHC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:27pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company investors (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KHC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2019, the company announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October regarding its “accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors.” On this news, shares of Kraft Heinz fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Kraft Heinz securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
08:27pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Kraft..
BU
07:02pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz sees 'step backwards' in 2019, gets SEC subpoen..
RE
06:36pTHE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BU
05:31pKRAFT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06pKRAFT HEINZ CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05:02pKRAFT HEINZ : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/18KRAFT HEINZ CO : annual earnings release
02/12OSCAR MAYER : Gives Ryan Newman a (Deli) Fresh Wrap for Daytona
BU
02/12KRAFT HEINZ : MR. PEANUT and Dr. Ruth Team Up to Shell Out Advice for Valentine'..
PU
02/11THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 300 M
EBIT 2018 6 343 M
Net income 2018 3 916 M
Debt 2018 29 782 M
Yield 2018 5,23%
P/E ratio 2018 15,87
P/E ratio 2019 13,15
EV / Sales 2018 3,37x
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
Capitalization 58 850 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 55,9 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 850
NESTLÉ12.81%276 708
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.89%69 306
DANONE8.73%51 913
GENERAL MILLS17.46%28 017
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS14.00%24 026
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.