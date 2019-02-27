Log in
The Kraft Heinz Company

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
My previous session
  Report  
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of The Kraft Heinz Company Investors (KHC)

02/27/2019 | 05:39pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) securities between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Kraft Heinz investors have until April 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 21, 2019, The company announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October regarding its “accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors.” On this news, shares of Kraft Heinz fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft’s internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Kraft Heinz, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 049 M
EBIT 2019 5 647 M
Net income 2019 3 873 M
Debt 2019 28 169 M
Yield 2019 5,61%
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
P/E ratio 2020 11,01
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 40 388 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.05%40 388
NESTLÉ14.36%279 334
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL18.49%68 497
DANONE9.97%52 707
GENERAL MILLS18.64%27 964
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS13.51%24 303
