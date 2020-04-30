Pantry Loading Boosts Sales at Kraft Heinz, Kellogg

By Annie Gasparro

Kraft Heinz Co. and Kellogg Co. said the coronavirus pandemic has driven up demand for their packaged foods, giving them a chance to win back customers who stopped eating their cheese and cereal products long ago.

For years, consumers have gravitated toward fresh foods and niche brands they viewed as healthier, hurting sales by big food companies. Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Miguel Patrico said the pandemic had thrown that trend into reverse.

"Consumers are coming back to big brands. In times of uncertainty, they want to experiment less with new brands," he said Thursday on a call to discuss first-quarter results.

Kraft Heinz sales rose 6.2% from a year earlier on a comparable basis. Kellogg Co. said its comparable sales for the first quarter climbed 8%, including improvements in its cereal business, which has struggled for years. Grocer Albertsons Cos. said Thursday that its comparable sales jumped 34% for the eight weeks through April 25.

Kraft Heinz said the health crisis was too volatile for the company to forecast its performance in the second half of the year. Kellogg confirmed its prior annual outlook for comparable sales to rise by 1% to 2%.

Kraft Heinz said that its market share for cheese and cold cuts was weak and declining in January and February, before sales skyrocketed in mid-March. Kellogg's kid-oriented cereal brands like frosted flakes are more popular now because families are home from school and work, said Chief Executive Steve Cahillane.

"We plan to seize this opportunity," he said on a conference call.

Kraft Heinz's shares rose 1% at $30.81, while Kellogg's stock climbed 3.4% to $67.13.

Those and other food makers have ramped up production while also seeking to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading at factories.

"We're doing everything we can to satisfy the orders that are coming in, " Mr. Cahillane said.

Kraft Heinz said it is running its factories at near capacity and making fewer varieties of some goods, and that has boosted profitability. But the pandemic has also increased some costs, as the company has hired additional trucks to transport its food, increased pay for factory workers and made ingredient purchases from new suppliers.

Mondelez International Inc., which makes Oreo cookies and other snacks, said Tuesday that its sales have benefited from the pandemic, but that it is also facing higher costs.

Kraft Heinz's U.S. president, Carlos Abrams-Rivera, said the pandemic is accelerating a turnaround effort. "It has forced us to move faster to simplify manufacturing and re-evaluate our merchandising strategies," he said.

Kraft Heinz last year logged billions of dollars in write-downs and temporarily suspended its dividend, saying its brands had lost significant value since the company was formed in a 2015 merger. Mr. Patricio, who joined the company in July, said he is pushing the company to adapt more quickly to capitalize on the current surge in demand for some of its products.

"Reliability and availability are extremely important in this environment," he said.

Revenue for Kraft Heinz, which makes Oscar Mayer cold cuts, Planters nuts, Capri Sun drinks, and dozens of other goods, rose 3.4% to $6.16 billion for the quarter, slightly above analysts' expectations.

The company said its profit fell to $378 million, or 31 cents a share, from $405 million in 2019's first quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings came to 58 cents a share, down from a year earlier but above expectations.

Kellogg's first-quarter revenue fell 3.1% to $3.41 billion, while profit jumped 23% to $347 million, or $1.01 a share. Adjusted earnings were 99 cents a share. Sales and adjusted earnings topped analysts' expectations.

--Micah Maidenberg and Matt Grossman contributed to this article.