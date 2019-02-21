Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The Kraft Heinz Company – KHC

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) resulting from allegations that
Kraft Heinz may have issued materially misleading business information
to the investing public.
On February 21, 2019, Kraft Heinz announced that it had received a
subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2018 in
connection with an investigation into the company’s “procurement area,
more specifically the [c]ompany’s accounting policies, procedures, and
internal controls related to its procurement function.” On this news,
shares of Kraft Heinz fell sharply during afterhours trading on February
21, 2019.
