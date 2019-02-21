Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The Kraft Heinz Company – KHC

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) resulting from allegations that Kraft Heinz may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 21, 2019, Kraft Heinz announced that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2018 in connection with an investigation into the company’s “procurement area, more specifically the [c]ompany’s accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function.” On this news, shares of Kraft Heinz fell sharply during afterhours trading on February 21, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Kraft Heinz investors. If you purchased shares of Kraft Heinz please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1514.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221006083/en/