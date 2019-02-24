Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company – KHC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 10:34pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) from May 4, 2017 through February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kraft Heinz investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kraft Heinz class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1514.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft’s internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1514.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
10:34pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz ..
BU
02:59pKRAFT HEINZ : Correction to Warren Buffett Kraft Heinz Story
DJ
01:24pKRAFT HEINZ : Was a Classic Bet for Warren Buffett. Then It Soured.
DJ
10:43aKRAFT HEINZ : discloses SEC probe, shares dive 20 percent
AQ
08:37aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports $25 billion los..
AQ
02/23ATTENTION KRAFT HEINZ EMPLOYEES : Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Viola..
BU
02/23Buffett appears to fault Trump, laments M&A dearth in Berkshire letter
RE
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 20..
DJ
02/23Falling stocks, Kraft Heinz trigger huge Berkshire loss
RE
02/23Falling stocks, Kraft Heinz trigger huge Berkshire loss
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 109 M
EBIT 2019 5 722 M
Net income 2019 3 955 M
Debt 2019 28 255 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 42 619 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 43,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-18.80%42 619
NESTLÉ13.43%278 299
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.21%68 916
DANONE9.71%52 396
GENERAL MILLS20.57%27 797
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS13.22%23 895
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.