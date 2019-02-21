The Kraft Heinz Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

The Board of Directors of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 22, 2019, to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2019. This represents a reduction of $0.225 from the Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.625.

"We believe this action will help us accelerate our deleveraging plan, provide us strategic advantage through a stronger balance sheet, support commercial investments and set a payout level that can both grow over time and accommodate additional divestitures. By doing this we can improve our growth and returns over time,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as “improve,” “manage,” “return,” “accelerate,” “strengthen,” “commit,” “plan,” "believe," "anticipate," "reflect," "invest," "make," "expect," "deliver," “develop,” "drive," "assess," "evaluate," “establish,” “re-establish,” “accelerate,” “provide,” “accommodate,” “consider,” “focus,” “build,” “turn,” “expand,” “leverage,” "grow," "remain," "will," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, costs and cost savings, taxes, expectations, investments, dividends, divestitures, impairments, innovations, opportunities, capabilities, execution, initiatives, pipeline, and growth. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control.

Important factors that may affect the Company's business and operations and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, operating in a highly competitive industry; the Company’s ability to predict, identify, and interpret changes in consumer preferences and demand, to offer new products to meet those changes, and to respond to competitive innovation; changes in the retail landscape or the loss of key retail customers; changes in relationships with significant customers or suppliers; the Company’s ability to maintain, extend, and expand its reputation and brand image; the Company’s ability to leverage its brand value to compete against private label products; the Company’s ability to drive revenue growth in its key product categories, increase its market share, or add products that are in faster-growing and more profitable categories; product recalls or product liability claims; unanticipated business disruptions; the Company’s ability to identify, complete or realize the benefits from strategic acquisitions, alliances, divestitures, joint ventures or other investments; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future streamlining actions to reduce fixed costs, simplify or improve processes, and improve its competitiveness; the execution of the Company’s international strategic initiatives; the impacts of the Company’s international operations; economic and political conditions in the United States and in various other nations in which the Company does business; changes in the Company’s management team or other key personnel and the Company’s ability to hire or retain key personnel or a highly skilled and diverse global workforce; risks associated with information technology and systems, including service interruptions, misappropriation of data or breaches of security; impacts of natural events in the locations in which we or the Company’s customers, suppliers, distributors, or regulators operate; the Company’s ownership structure; the Company’s indebtedness and ability to pay such indebtedness; an impairment of the carrying value of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; exchange rate fluctuations; volatility in commodity, energy, and other input costs; volatility in the market value of all or a portion of the derivatives we use; increased pension, labor and people-related expenses; compliance with laws, regulations, and related interpretations and related legal claims or other regulatory enforcement actions; the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property rights; tax law changes or interpretations; the impact of future sales of the Company's common stock in the public markets; the Company’s ability to continue to pay a regular dividend and the amounts of any such dividends; volatility of capital markets and other macroeconomic factors; and other factors. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements, see the Company's risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

