The Kraft Heinz Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

The Board of Directors of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) today
declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock
payable on March 22, 2019, to stockholders of record as of March 8,
2019. This represents a reduction of $0.225 from the Company’s previous
quarterly dividend of $0.625.
"We believe this action will help us accelerate our deleveraging plan,
provide us strategic advantage through a stronger balance sheet, support
commercial investments and set a payout level that can both grow over
time and accommodate additional divestitures. By doing this we can
improve our growth and returns over time,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo
Hees.
ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved
products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To
Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the
largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of
approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and
emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of
innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of
our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com
