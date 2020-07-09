Log in
The Kraft Heinz Company

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
The Kraft Heinz Company : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 30, 2020, and Hold Investor Day September 15, 2020

07/09/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, before the market opens. Kraft Heinz will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time that day to review and discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

The earnings release and live audio webcast of Kraft Heinz’s earnings conference call can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same website.

The Company also announced that it plans to host an Investor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The event will be held virtually to support safe, social-distancing initiatives.

At this event, senior leaders from the Company plan to share their long-term vision and priorities for the business with analysts, investors and media. The presentation will unveil in detail the new strategic plan, ongoing changes to the go-to market structure of the business, and financial objectives for the Company.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
