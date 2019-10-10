The Kraft Heinz Company : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 31, 2019

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, before the market opens. Kraft Heinz will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time that day to review and discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

The earnings release and live audio webcast of Kraft Heinz’s earnings conference call can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

