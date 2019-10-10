Log in
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

The Kraft Heinz Company : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 31, 2019

10/10/2019 | 08:33am EDT

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, before the market opens. Kraft Heinz will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time that day to review and discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

The earnings release and live audio webcast of Kraft Heinz’s earnings conference call can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 213 M
EBIT 2019 4 935 M
Net income 2019 2 272 M
Debt 2019 28 211 M
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 32 610 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 29,78  $
Last Close Price 26,73  $
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Patricio Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-US Operations
Paulo Basilio Global Chief Financial Officer
Michelle St. Jacques Head-US Brand, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-37.90%32 610
NESTLÉ S.A.34.76%312 105
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.27%79 246
DANONE28.37%56 161
THE HERSHEY COMPANY45.81%32 793
GENERAL MILLS39.09%32 734
