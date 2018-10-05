Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Unilever backs down on HQ move to Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 08:54am CEST
Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - The board of Unilever on Friday scrapped its plan to move its headquarters to the Netherlands in the face of growing opposition from UK investors.

The withdrawal means that for now, Britain gets to keep one of its most valuable companies as it moves closer to Brexit. It is also a victory for UK shareholders, big and small, who had spoken out against the move, which would have kicked the company out of the benchmark FTSE 100 index <.FTSE>.

So far, shareholders representing about 12 percent of the shares had publicly opposed the move.

Their main practical concerns were around the forced selling of their shares with no premium, uncertainty around the future tax treatment of Dutch dividends and a perception that the move was in part aimed at securing the greater takeover protections under Dutch law.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream decided to collapse its Anglo-Dutch structure following a deep business review sparked by last year's failed $143 billion takeover approach by Kraft-Heinz. The stated aim was to make it more efficient and agile in a consumer market that is changing fast.

But Unilever said it recognised that the proposal had not received support from a significant group of shareholders and therefore it considers it appropriate to withdraw.

"The board will now consider its next steps and will continue to engage with our shareholders," Chairman Marijn Dekkers said. He added that the company will proceed with the plan to cancel its Dutch preference shares.

Earlier this week, influential proxy advisory firm PIRC recommended shareholders vote against the move, which would have seen the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream kicked off the benchmark FTSE 100 index <.FTSE>.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Jan Harvey/Keith Weir)

By Martinne Geller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -0.14% 55.52 Delayed Quote.-28.60%
UNILEVER -3.46% 4078 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
UNILEVER (NL) -3.30% 46.735 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
08:54aUnilever backs down on HQ move to Netherlands
RE
08:50aUnilever Withdraws Dutch Simplification Plan Amid UK Protest -Update
DJ
10/01Unilever Details Plan to Consolidate Shares Under Dutch Listing
DJ
09/30KRAFT HEINZ : Crazy world
AQ
09/28KRAFT HEINZ : Heinz ‘bows to will of people’
AQ
09/27KRAFT HEINZ : We Heard You Saucy Americans, Heinz Mayochup™ is Finally Her..
AQ
09/26Kings of the Castles
AQ
09/25Unilever defends plan to go Dutch in charm offensive before vote
RE
09/24KRAFT HEINZ : Canada Completes Acquisition of Ethical Bean Coffee
BU
09/18NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Khc, nflx
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Bert's September Dividend Income Summary 
10/02The Rose 96 Stock Portfolio Due Diligence Criteria Exposed Along With Some Va.. 
10/02DIVIDEND GROWTH 50 : Double-Digit Divvy Dollar Dandy! 
10/02GREEN DOT PORTFOLIO : September 2018 Update 
10/02Monday Was A Day Of Surprises - Cramer's Mad Money (10/1/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 252 M
EBIT 2018 6 622 M
Net income 2018 4 408 M
Debt 2018 29 134 M
Yield 2018 4,57%
P/E ratio 2018 15,77
P/E ratio 2019 14,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,69x
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
Capitalization 67 790 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 67,1 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Eduardo Pelleissone Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-28.60%67 790
NESTLÉ-1.19%255 747
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-1.00%62 739
DANONE-5.29%53 238
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.87%28 239
GENERAL MILLS-26.90%25 638
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.