Warren Buffett : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz

By Nicole Friedman

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz Co., but he has no plans to sell.

The acknowledgment, made during a CNBC interview Monday, followed a disclosure Saturday that Kraft Heinz contributed a $2.7 billion loss to Berkshire in 2018. Kraft Heinz last week wrote down the value of some of its biggest brands, disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend.

Mr. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns 27% of Kraft Heinz.

"The interesting thing about Kraft Heinz is it's still a wonderful business," Mr. Buffett said. But "the business does not earn more because you pay more for it."

Berkshire and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital partnered in 2013 to buy Heinz and then financed Heinz's 2015 merger with Kraft. Mr. Buffett on CNBC said Berkshire Hathaway doesn't plan to change its ownership stake in Kraft Heinz despite the struggles.

"We don't pull the plug...It isn't our style," he said.

But he said he also wouldn't buy more Kraft Heinz, even after its share prices slumped last week, because "it isn't worth as much."

Mr. Buffett said on CNBC that Kraft Heinz's recent struggles were the result of a loss of bargaining power with retailers and he compared Kraft Heinz with Costco Wholesale Corp.'s Kirkland brand to demonstrate how the retail environment is changing. Kraft Heinz traces many of its brands back to the 19th century, while Kirkland launched in recent decades. But Kirkland's sales exceeded Kraft Heinz's last year, he said.

"So here they are, 100 years plus tons of advertising, built into people's habits and everything else, and now Kirkland, a private label brand comes along with only 750 outlets, does 50% more business," Mr. Buffett said.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns about 1% of Costco, according to FactSet.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com