MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

(KHC)
My previous session
    
News 


Warren Buffett : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz

0
02/25/2019 | 07:49am EST

By Nicole Friedman

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz Co., but he has no plans to sell.

The acknowledgment, made during a CNBC interview Monday, followed a disclosure Saturday that Kraft Heinz contributed a $2.7 billion loss to Berkshire in 2018. Kraft Heinz last week wrote down the value of some of its biggest brands, disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend.

Mr. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns 27% of Kraft Heinz.

"The interesting thing about Kraft Heinz is it's still a wonderful business," Mr. Buffett said. But "the business does not earn more because you pay more for it."

Berkshire and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital partnered in 2013 to buy Heinz and then financed Heinz's 2015 merger with Kraft. Mr. Buffett on CNBC said Berkshire Hathaway doesn't plan to change its ownership stake in Kraft Heinz despite the struggles.

"We don't pull the plug...It isn't our style," he said.

But he said he also wouldn't buy more Kraft Heinz, even after its share prices slumped last week, because "it isn't worth as much."

Mr. Buffett said on CNBC that Kraft Heinz's recent struggles were the result of a loss of bargaining power with retailers and he compared Kraft Heinz with Costco Wholesale Corp.'s Kirkland brand to demonstrate how the retail environment is changing. Kraft Heinz traces many of its brands back to the 19th century, while Kirkland launched in recent decades. But Kirkland's sales exceeded Kraft Heinz's last year, he said.

"So here they are, 100 years plus tons of advertising, built into people's habits and everything else, and now Kirkland, a private label brand comes along with only 750 outlets, does 50% more business," Mr. Buffett said.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns about 1% of Costco, according to FactSet.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY -1.92% 302000 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -27.46% 34.95 Delayed Quote.-18.80%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 109 M
EBIT 2019 5 719 M
Net income 2019 3 873 M
Debt 2019 28 255 M
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 42 619 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Joao Araujo Head-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck Senior VP-Global People, Performance & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-18.80%42 619
NESTLÉ13.96%278 299
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.21%68 916
DANONE9.71%52 396
GENERAL MILLS19.62%27 797
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS13.22%23 895
