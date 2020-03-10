Log in
THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.

(LWDB)
Law Debenture p l c : Alba 2006-1 PLC - Results of Adjourned Noteholder Meetings

03/10/2020 | 08:04am EDT

ALBA 2006-1 PLC

(the 'Issuer')

NOTICE

to the holders of those of the

£119,100,000 Class A3a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2037 (ISIN: XS0254830499)

(the 'Class A3a Notes')

£80,000,000 Class A3b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2037 (ISIN: XS0254831893)

(the 'Class A3b Notes')

£13,600,000 Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2037 (ISIN: XS0254834053)

(the 'Class D Notes')

£9,200,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2037 (ISIN: XS0254834301)

(the 'Class E Notes', and together with the Class A3a Notes, the Class A3b Notes and the Class D Notes, the 'Notes')

of the Issuer presently outstanding

Any capitalised term used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given to it in the incorporated terms memorandum dated on or about 16 June 2006 and the Notices to Noteholders dated 29 January 2020 and 26 February 2020.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the above Notes that, at the adjourned Meeting of such holders convened by the Notice delivered to Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg and published at https://direct.euronext.com on 26 February 2020 and held on 9 March 2020, the Extraordinary Resolution set out in such Notice was duly passed. The Notes have now been unblocked.

This Notice is given by

ALBA 2006-1 PLC

Dated 10 March 2020

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 12:03:12 UTC
