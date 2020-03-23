Log in
News Summary

Law Debenture p l c : Greene King Finance - Notice to Holders - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

03/23/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

RIS Announcement

Greene King Finance plc (the 'Issuer')

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

Notice to holders (the 'Noteholders')

of the

£320,000,000 Class A2 Secured 5.318 per cent. Notes due 2031 (ISIN: XS0213358350)

£265,000,000 Class A4 Secured 5.106 per cent. Notes due 2034 (ISIN: XS0252914923)

£290,000,000 Class A5 Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2033 (ISIN: XS0372045798)

£130,000,000 Class B1 Secured Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2034 (ISIN: XS0213358608)

£300,000,000 Class A6 Secured 4.0643 per cent. Notes due 2035 (ISIN: XS1401172421)

£115,000,000 Class B2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2036 (ISIN: XS0252915730)

£40,000,000 Class AB2 Secured 6.0552 per cent. Notes due 2036 (ISIN: XS1401172694)

£250,000,000 Class A7 Secured 3.593 per cent. Notes due 2035 (ISIN: XS1952146972)

of the Issuer (the 'Notes')

The Notes are admitted to the official list of the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin and to trading on its regulated market.

This announcement contains inside information and is made by the Issuer pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') and Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 (the 'Implementing Technical Standards') relating thereto.

Capitalised terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the meaning given thereto in the Offering Circular dated 20 February 2019 in relation to the issue and offering of the Class A7 Notes.

The Issuer provides a trading update in respect of the business of Greene King Retailing Limited (the 'Borrower') in light of the unprecedented and developing COVID-19 situation, which is having a material impact across the pub and brewing sector.

The Borrower has informed the Issuer that prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, trading was broadly in line with that reported for the first half of its financial year.

Given the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation it is not possible to quantify the impact that COVID-19 may have on the business of the Borrower at this time but the Borrower is taking active measures in managing discretionary capital and revenue expenditure to preserve free cash flows.

The next interest payment and covenant test falls in June 2020 and it is currently not possible to predict the likely trading and financial performance of the Borrower in the coming months. The Borrower has informed the Issuer that it has recently received notification from HMRC that the majority of its projected tax payments will be deferred for 3 months, which will significantly improve the Borrower's cashflow headroom. The Issuer has available to it liquidity facilities (in an aggregate committed amount of up to £224 million) in respect of shortfalls in cashflow in connection with upcoming interest payments and will draw on these if appropriate.

The Borrower, together with its shareholders, will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and to update its strategic response as necessary.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Filer

+44 20 7696 5965

Mark.Filer@lawdeb.com

This notice is given by:

Greene King Finance plc

c/o Law Debenture Corporate Services Limited

Fifth Floor

100 Wood Street

London EC2V 7EX

Dated: 23 March 2020

END.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:29:08 UTC
