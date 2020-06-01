Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.    LWDB   GB0031429219

THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.

(LWDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Debenture p l c : Greene King Finance - Transaction document amendment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:41am EDT

29 May 2020

NOTICE IN REGARD TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO THE SUBORDINATED LOAN AGREEMENT

(THE 'NOTICE')

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE EXISTING NOTEHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (if you are in the United Kingdom), or from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser and such other professional advice from your own professional advisors as you deem necessary.

GREENE KING FINANCE PLC

(THE 'ISSUER')

Holders of the

£320,000,000 Class A2 Secured 5.318 per cent. Notes due 2031 (ISIN: XS0213358350)

£265,000,000 Class A4 Secured 5.106 per cent. Notes due 2034 (ISIN: XS0252914923)

£290,000,000 Class A5 Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2033 (ISIN: XS0372045798)

£130,000,000 Class B Secured Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2034 (ISIN: XS0213358608)

£300,000,000 Class A6 Secured 4.0643 per cent. Notes due 2035 (ISIN: XS1401172421)

£115,000,000 Class B2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2036 (ISIN: XS0252915730)

£40,000,000 Class AB2 Secured 6.0552 per cent. Notes due 2036 (ISIN: XS1401172694)

£250,000,000 Class A7 Secured 3.593 per cent. Notes due 2035 (ISIN: XS1952146972)

of the Issuer

(the 'Existing Notes')

(the 'Existing Noteholders')

We refer to the Existing Notes constituted by a note trust deed dated 7 March 2005 as supplemented from time to time up to and including 22 February 2019 (the 'Note Trust Deed') between, among others, the Issuer and HSBC Trustee (C.I.) Limited as Note Trustee (the 'Note Trustee'). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised words used in this notice have the meanings given to them in the Master Definitions and Construction Schedule dated 7 March 2005 as amended and restated on 22 February 2019 (the 'Master Definitions and Construction Schedule').

Greene King Retailing Limited (the 'Borrower') has requested and Greene King Limited (formerly Greene King plc) has agreed, but on an uncommitted basis, to advance to the Borrower up to a total aggregate principal amount of £165,000,000 (the 'Subordinated Loan'), the proceeds of which will be applied by the Borrower towards the working capital and debt service requirements of the Borrower. The Subordinated Loan is subordinated to any senior claims of the Borrower, including those of the Issuer. We hereby give notice in accordance with Condition 17 of the Notes that the Initial Borrower Subordinated Loan Agreement has been amended and restated to document the Subordinated Loan. As is customary in relation to any request to amend Transaction Documents, the Issuer has confirmed that no Potential Note Event of Default or Note Event of Default and the Borrower has confirmed that no Potential Loan Event of Default or Loan Event of Default has occurred or will occur as a result of the amendments to the Initial Borrower Subordinated Loan Agreement.

GENERAL INFORMATION

The distribution of the Notice may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession the Notice comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Greene King Finance plc

Mark Filer

Law Debenture Corporate Services Limited - Company Secretary

Tel: +44 2076965965

The address of the Issuer is set out below:

Greene King Finance plc as Issuer
Fifth Floor
100 Wood Street
London EC2V 7EX
United Kingdom

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORAT
02:41aLAW DEBENTURE P L C : Greene King Finance - Transaction document amendment
PU
05/18LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Gosforth Fund 2015-1 - Cancellation of Listing on the Offi..
PU
05/14LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Greene King Finance - Notice to Holders - Coronavirus (COV..
PU
05/14LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Resignation – Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/16LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Gosforth Fund 2016-2 - Cancellation of Listing and Admissi..
PU
04/07LAW DEBENTURE P L C : EGM Statement
PU
04/02LAW DEBENTURE P L C : AGM and EGM Update
PU
03/23LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Greene King Finance - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update
PU
03/23LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Greene King Finance - Notice to Holders - Coronavirus (COV..
PU
03/18LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Circ re. Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 167 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2019 130 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2019 44,0 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
Yield 2019 4,00%
Capitalization 589 M 727 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2018 -23,1x
EV / Sales 2019 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,99 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Hingley Chairman
Suzanne Burgess Head-Operations
Katie Elizabeth Thorpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Laing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.-23.31%727
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-15.58%5 155
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-25.50%4 350
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-6.16%3 502
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-11.72%3 105
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-36.22%2 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group