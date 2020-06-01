Law Debenture p l c : Greene King Finance - Transaction document amendment

29 May 2020

NOTICE IN REGARD TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO THE SUBORDINATED LOAN AGREEMENT

(THE 'NOTICE')

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE EXISTING NOTEHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

GREENE KING FINANCE PLC

(THE 'ISSUER')

Holders of the

£320,000,000 Class A2 Secured 5.318 per cent. Notes due 2031 (ISIN: XS0213358350)

£265,000,000 Class A4 Secured 5.106 per cent. Notes due 2034 (ISIN: XS0252914923)

£290,000,000 Class A5 Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2033 (ISIN: XS0372045798)

£130,000,000 Class B Secured Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2034 (ISIN: XS0213358608)

£300,000,000 Class A6 Secured 4.0643 per cent. Notes due 2035 (ISIN: XS1401172421)

£115,000,000 Class B2 Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2036 (ISIN: XS0252915730)

£40,000,000 Class AB2 Secured 6.0552 per cent. Notes due 2036 (ISIN: XS1401172694)

£250,000,000 Class A7 Secured 3.593 per cent. Notes due 2035 (ISIN: XS1952146972)

of the Issuer

(the 'Existing Notes')

(the 'Existing Noteholders')

We refer to the Existing Notes constituted by a note trust deed dated 7 March 2005 as supplemented from time to time up to and including 22 February 2019 (the 'Note Trust Deed') between, among others, the Issuer and HSBC Trustee (C.I.) Limited as Note Trustee (the 'Note Trustee'). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised words used in this notice have the meanings given to them in the Master Definitions and Construction Schedule dated 7 March 2005 as amended and restated on 22 February 2019 (the 'Master Definitions and Construction Schedule').

Greene King Retailing Limited (the 'Borrower') has requested and Greene King Limited (formerly Greene King plc) has agreed, but on an uncommitted basis, to advance to the Borrower up to a total aggregate principal amount of £165,000,000 (the 'Subordinated Loan'), the proceeds of which will be applied by the Borrower towards the working capital and debt service requirements of the Borrower. The Subordinated Loan is subordinated to any senior claims of the Borrower, including those of the Issuer. We hereby give notice in accordance with Condition 17 of the Notes that the Initial Borrower Subordinated Loan Agreement has been amended and restated to document the Subordinated Loan. As is customary in relation to any request to amend Transaction Documents, the Issuer has confirmed that no Potential Note Event of Default or Note Event of Default and the Borrower has confirmed that no Potential Loan Event of Default or Loan Event of Default has occurred or will occur as a result of the amendments to the Initial Borrower Subordinated Loan Agreement.

GENERAL INFORMATION

CONTACT INFORMATION

Greene King Finance plc Mark Filer Law Debenture Corporate Services Limited - Company Secretary Tel: +44 2076965965

The address of the Issuer is set out below:

Greene King Finance plc as Issuer

Fifth Floor

100 Wood Street

London EC2V 7EX

United Kingdom

