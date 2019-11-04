Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.    LWDB   GB0031429219

THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.

(LWDB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 03:27:31 am
602 GBp   +0.33%
03:03aLAW DEBENTURE P L C : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
10/29LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Net Asset Value
PU
10/22LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Net Asset Value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Debenture p l c : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 03:03am EST

Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS business on 31 October 2019was 666.23pence per share (ex income) and 686.00pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 633.55pence per share (ex income) and 653.31pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 31 October 2019was 594.00pence per share.

In accordance with listing rule 15.6.8, The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that it has no investments in other UK listed investment companies that require to be disclosed. Its top ten holdings, including all holdings with a value greater than 5% of the Corporation's gross assets as at 31 October 2019are set out below.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings in the investment portfolio as at 31 October 2019were:

Rank

Name of Holding

% of portfolio (excl. cash)

1.

Royal Dutch Shell

3.67

2.

GlaxoSmithKline

3.51

3.

BP

2.07

4.

HSBC

2.03

5.

Rio Tinto

1.99

6.

Johnson Service

1.85

7.

Relx

1.84

8.

AstraZeneca

1.78

9.

National Grid

1.68

10.

Prudential

1.67

Geographical Split of investment portfolio

Region

% of portfolio

UK

72

Europe

7

North America

8

Japan

1

Other Pacific

1

Other

1

Cash and Fixed Interest

10

TOTAL

100

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Virginia Duncan, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5233).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 08:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORAT
03:03aLAW DEBENTURE P L C : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
10/29LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Net Asset Value
PU
10/22LAW DEBENTURE P L C : Net Asset Value
PU
10/08LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
10/02LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
09/24LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
09/17LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
09/16LAW DEBENTURE : Purchase of shares by subsidiary undertaking
PU
09/03LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
08/20LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
More news
Chart THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Hingley Chairman
Suzanne Burgess Head-Operations
Katie Elizabeth Thorpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Laing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.11.11%917
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 992
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED30.29%5 524
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.68%4 157
REC LIMITED14.45%3 963
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.62.08%3 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group