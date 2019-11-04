Law Debenture p l c : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update

Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS business on 31 October 2019was 666.23pence per share (ex income) and 686.00pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 633.55pence per share (ex income) and 653.31pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 31 October 2019was 594.00pence per share.

In accordance with listing rule 15.6.8, The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that it has no investments in other UK listed investment companies that require to be disclosed. Its top ten holdings, including all holdings with a value greater than 5% of the Corporation's gross assets as at 31 October 2019are set out below.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings in the investment portfolio as at 31 October 2019were:

Rank Name of Holding % of portfolio (excl. cash) 1. Royal Dutch Shell 3.67 2. GlaxoSmithKline 3.51 3. BP 2.07 4. HSBC 2.03 5. Rio Tinto 1.99 6. Johnson Service 1.85 7. Relx 1.84 8. AstraZeneca 1.78 9. National Grid 1.68 10. Prudential 1.67

Geographical Split of investment portfolio

Region % of portfolio UK 72 Europe 7 North America 8 Japan 1 Other Pacific 1 Other 1 Cash and Fixed Interest 10 TOTAL 100

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21