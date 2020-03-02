Law Debenture p l c : Purchase of shares by subsidiary undertaking

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.

Fifth Floor

100 Wood Street

London

EC2V 7EX

2 March 2020

Purchase of shares by subsidiary undertaking

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. has been advised that on 28 February 2020, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation (Channel Islands) Limited purchased a total of 25,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.

Under the terms of a Trust Deed dated 23 April 2002, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation (Channel Islands) Limited was appointed trustee of The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. Employee Share Ownership Trust.

The shares were purchased at a price of 558.35 pence per share

The purchase was in connection with a Deferred Share Bonus Plan for senior staff.

Law Debenture Corporate Services Limited

Company Secretary

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. is registered in England at the above address, company registration number 30397

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21