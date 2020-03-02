Log in
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.

THE LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION P.L.C.

(LWDB)
Law Debenture p l c : Purchase of shares by subsidiary undertaking

03/02/2020 | 02:03am EST
Regulatory Story
Purchase of shares by subsidiary undertaking
Released 07:00 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5860E
Law Debenture Corp PLC
02 March 2020

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.

Fifth Floor

100 Wood Street

London

EC2V 7EX

2 March 2020

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.

Purchase of shares by subsidiary undertaking

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. has been advised that on 28 February 2020, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation (Channel Islands) Limited purchased a total of 25,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c.

Under the terms of a Trust Deed dated 23 April 2002, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation (Channel Islands) Limited was appointed trustee of The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. Employee Share Ownership Trust.

The shares were purchased at a price of 558.35 pence per share

The purchase was in connection with a Deferred Share Bonus Plan for senior staff.

Law Debenture Corporate Services Limited

Company Secretary

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. is registered in England at the above address, company registration number 30397

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Purchase of shares by subsidiary undertaking

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 07:02:05 UTC
