The Lead Co., Inc.    6982   JP3969400005

THE LEAD CO., INC.

(6982)
Taiwan April export orders seen falling as pandemic hits electronics demand - Reuters poll

05/17/2020 | 10:53pm EDT
A truck drive near containers at Keelung port, northern Taiwan

Taiwan's export orders likely fell in April, a Reuters poll showed, as the coronavirus pandemic dents global demand for the island's technology exports.

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to contract 3% from the same period last year. Forecasts widely ranged from a decline of 10% to growth of 5.6%.

Orders in March unexpectedly grew 4.3%, their fastest pace in 17 months, helped by a boom in telecommuting amid the coronavirus outbreak and as factories begin reopening in China.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Managers
NameTitle
Motoharu Iwasaki President & Representative Director
Masahiro Erikawa Executive Officer & Manager-Technology
Setsumi Someya Managing Director & Manager-Automobile Parts
Hiroshi Kurabayashi Independent Outside Director
Masataka Nishida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LEAD CO., INC.0.94%8
DENSO CORPORATION-0.51%26 900
APTIV PLC-32.54%16 330
CONTINENTAL AG-35.76%16 026
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.92%15 211
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD0.88%13 049
