Local Shopping REIT : Directorate Change

The Local Shopping REIT plc (the 'Company')

Director Changes

7 October 2019

The Local Shopping REIT plc announces that on 4 October 2019 Duncan Soukup and Gareth Edwards were each appointed as directors of the Company, following which Stephen East, Nicholas Vetch and Brett Miller resigned their appointments as directors.

Mr Soukup becomes non-executive Chairman of the Company and Mr Edwards will be the Company's senior independent non-executive director. The resignations and appointments took effect at the Company's close of business on Friday 4 October 2019.

Mr Soukup is the founder and Executive Chairman of London Stock Exchange listed Thalassa Holdings Ltd and has over 35 years of investment experience. Prior to establishing Thalassa, Mr Soukup worked in investment banking for 10 years, including as managing director in charge of the non-US equity business of Bear Sterns. Thereafter, he established the AIM-listed investment management business Acquisitor plc.

Save for the appointments listed above, there is no information to disclose relating to Mr Soukup under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Mr Edwards is a qualified solicitor and was formerly a partner at international law firm Pinsent Masons LLP. He has extensive experience as an adviser to boards and senior management of a range of public, private and entrepreneurial companies on their strategy and wider business and commercial issues, and has CF1 and CF30 status with the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Mr Edwards is a director of:

Interserve plc (in administration)

IQ3 plc

Positive Healthcare plc (in liquidation)

Honye Financial Services Ltd

Save for the appointments listed above, there is no information to disclose relating to Mr Edwards under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

