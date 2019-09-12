Local Shopping REIT : Lodging of Interim Accounts

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

The Local Shopping REIT plc (the 'Company' or 'LSR')

Interim Accounts

12 September 2019

The board of The Local Shopping REIT plc (the 'Board') is pleased to announce that the Company's abridged and unaudited interim accounts for the period from 1 October 2018 to 12 September 2019 (the 'Interim Accounts') have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies.

the Capital Reduction and Tender Offer, as described in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 25 July 2019 (the 'Circular') and approved by LSR Shareholders at the General Meeting held on 20 August 2019. The Interim Accounts are available from the Company Secretary on request. A copy will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm . The Capital Reduction, the purpose of which was to create the distributable reserves necessary to implement the Tender Offer as described in the Circular, was confirmed by the Court and became effective on 10 September 2019. The Interim Accounts have been prepared solely for the purposes of sections 836 and 838 of the Companies Act 2006, pursuant to the proposals forCompany's circular to shareholders dated 25 July 2019 (the 'Circular')are available from the Company Secretary on request.

Save where otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Enquiries:

The Local Shopping REIT plc

William A Heaney

Company Secretary

020 7355 8800

BDO LLP (Independent Rule 3 Adviser to the Company)

John Stephan

Susan Jarram

020 7486 5888

