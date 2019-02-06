Local Shopping REIT : Response to Offer by Thalassa Holdings Ltd

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART), IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A TAKEOVER OFFER OR AN OFFER OF SECURITIES.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

6 February 2019

The Local Shopping REIT plc ('LSR' or the 'Company')

Firm Offer for the Company by Thalassa Holdings Ltd

The Board of LSR notes the announcement earlier today by Thalassa Holdings Ltd ('Thalassa') of its firm intention to make an offer for the issued and to be issued share capital of the Company not already held by Thalassa (the 'Offer').

The Board will consider the terms of the Offer set out in Thalassa's announcement. However, at present, the Board reiterates its commitment to seeking to return cash to shareholders in accordance with its stated investment strategy, approved by shareholders in 2013, and notes that the cash element of the consideration to be provided by Thalassa under the terms of the Offer is significantly less than the amount that the Company would have sought to return to shareholders through the members' voluntary liquidation at the end of 2018, which was opposed by Thalassa.

Under the Offer timetable, the Board notes that Thalassa is expected to post its offer document between 20 February 2019 and 6 March 2019. Following the posting of the offer document, LSR has up to 14 days to post a response document that will include the Board's views on, amongst other things, the value of the Offer.

Accordingly, the Board strongly recommends that shareholders take no action at this time.

The attention of shareholders is drawn to the disclosure requirements of Rule 8 of the Takeover Code, which continue to apply to the Company, and which are summarised below.

Enquiries:

Local Shopping REIT plc020 7355 8800

Rupert Wallman

William A Heaney, Company Secretary

BDO LLP (Independent Rule 3 Adviser to the Company)020 7486 5888

John Stephan

Susan Jarram

Important Notices

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. Any offer (if made) will be made solely by certain offer documentation which will contain the full terms and conditions of any offer (if made), including details of how such offer may be accepted. This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law and the Code and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with laws outside the United Kingdom. The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Rule 26.1

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, be available on the Company's website at www.localshoppingreit.co.uk. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of the website referred to above is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

BDO LLP ('BDO'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as independent Rule 3 adviser to LSR and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than LSR for providing the protections afforded to clients of BDO, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.