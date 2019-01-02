Local Shopping REIT : Shareholding of PDMR Close Associate

The Local Shopping REIT plc ('the Company')

Notification of transaction by associate of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that it has today received the Notification of Dealing Form regarding dealings in its Ordinary Shares by Damille Partners Limited ('Damille'), an entity closely associated with the Company's director, Brett Miller. The dealing concerned the transfer of Ordinary Shares in the Company from Damille to Mr Rhys Davies, a director of Damille, who had an existing beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares that have now been transferred. Mr Miller's interest in the Company's Ordinary Shares remains unchanged.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Damille Partners Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Brett Miller, director of The Local Shopping REIT Plc b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name The Local Shopping REIT Plc b) LEI 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 b) Nature of the transaction Divestment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 518,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 518,000 N/A e) Date of the transaction 31 December, 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue - Guernsey

This notification, which is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The name of the officer responsible for making the notification is William Heaney, Company Secretary.

[ENDS]

Enquiries:

Bill Heaney, Company Secretary +44 20 7355 8800