Local Shopping REIT : Temporary Suspension

The Local Shopping REIT plc (the 'Company' or 'LSR')

Suspension of Listing and Trading

Tender Offer remains open for acceptances

18 September 2019

Following the purchase and cancellation of the Company's shares as announced on 17 September 2019, the Company no longer meets its continuing obligations for listing due to the Company having insufficient shares in public hands. As a consequence, the Company has requested the suspension of the listing of the LSR Shares on the Premium Listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and trading in the LSR Shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities will be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. (UK time) today.

The Tender Offer remains open for acceptances to enable LSR Shareholders registered on the Company's register of members at the close of business on 12 September 2019 who have not yet tendered their LSR Shares in the Tender Offer to do so if they wish. In order to do so, LSR Shareholders must lodge their completed Tender Forms with the Company's receiving agent, Equiniti Limited, or submit their instructions via CREST, prior to 1.00 p.m. on Thursday, 26 September 2019 in accordance with paragraph 13.2 of Part 2 and Part 4 of the circular to LSR Shareholders dated 25 July 2019 ('Circular').

The Board urges LSR Shareholders who have not yet tendered their LSR Shares under the Tender Offer to read the Circular carefully. The Circular provides information on the background to, and reasons for, the Board's proposals, and explains why the Board considers those proposals to be in the best interests of the Company and LSR Shareholders as a whole.

Enquiries:

William A Heaney

Company Secretary

020 7355 8800

