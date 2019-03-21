Local Shopping REIT : Thalassa Statement and Shareholder Update - amend

The Thalassa Statement and Shareholder Update announcement released today at 15:29 under RNS No 6356T has been amended. Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*). The full amended text is shown below.

The Local Shopping REIT plc (the 'Company' or 'LSR')

Thalassa Statement and Shareholder Update

21 March 2019

The board of The Local Shopping REIT plc (the 'Board') notes the statement issued by Thalassa Holdings Ltd ('Thalassa') on 19 March 2019 in response to the circular to shareholders issued by the Board on 12 March 2019 (the 'Circular').

In particular, the Board notes Thalassa's assertion that its offer to LSR shareholders (the 'Offer') represents a 'deliverable and certain exit' for LSR shareholders. The Board disputes this assertion, as the majority of the consideration offered by Thalassa is in Thalassa's ordinary shares. Accordingly, Thalassa's Offer does not provide the full cash exit which LSR shareholders desire and for which 99.98% of votes cast (other than Thalassa's) at the Company's general meeting in December 2018 were voted in favour. The Board remains committed to achieving this outcome, which is the mandated investment policy of the Company.

The Board further notes that, whilst making much of its share buy-back programme, Thalassa has given no guarantee that this will provide an exit for LSR shareholders - or that, should it acquire control of LSR, that it would have sufficient cash remaining to enable it to do so.

Furthermore, the Board continues to believe that Thalassa's ordinary shares, comprising the majority of the Offer, are unacceptably risky, for the reasons set out in the Circular.

The Board considers that the content of Thalassa's statement is, for the most part, wholly irrelevant to the simple decision before LSR shareholders, which is whether it is in their best interests to:

· seek a full cash exit from LSR, at liquidation value; or

· accept Thalassa's Offer, the majority of which is in Thalassa ordinary shares.

The Board continues strongly to advise LSR shareholders to seek a full cash exit by ignoring Thalassa's Offer and voting in favour of the resolution to be proposed at the general meeting of the Company to be held on 5 April 2019, which authorises the Board to take appropriate action to seek to liquidate LSR and make a full cash return to LSR shareholders to achieve the mandated outcome of the LSR investment policy, including petitioning the Court for the winding-up of the Company.

LSR shareholders should note that the earliest date that Thalassa could close its Offer as to acceptances(if it declared it wholly unconditional as to acceptances on its first closing date of 27 March 2019) is 1.00 p.m. on 10 April 2019, after the general meeting has taken place.

In considering their decision, the Board urges LSR shareholders to consider carefully the contents of the Circular, including the Board's reasons for considering Thalassa ordinary shares to be unacceptably risky. In summary, these include the following:

· Thalassa's past performance represents a less than compelling story due to:

o a poor record of investment returns;

o non-existent income returns;

o only one of its 7 investments has delivered a material profit;

o a share price trading at a deep discount to NAV;

o the increase in its NAV per share has been driven by fundraisings at significantly higher prices than Thalassa ordinary shares currently trade at; and

o trading illiquidity (outside Thalassa's share buy-back programme, about which there can be no guarantees)

· without making further investments, Thalassa's future relies on a pre-revenue technology subsidiary and an unfocused investment strategy;

· Thalassa's corporate governance falls short of UK guidelines;

· Thalassa's Standard Listing offers fewer protections than LSR's Premium Listing and its BVI incorporation offers fewer shareholder protections than those available to shareholders under English Law; and

· by Thalassa's own admission, there can be no guarantee that it will be able to maintain its Standard Listing if its Offer is successful, which could mean that the Thalassa ordinary shares are not capable of being traded on any exchange or market for quoted for listed securities.

The Board recognises the desire of LSR shareholders for further guidance in relation to the current value and the value they could reasonably expect to achieve from the Company's liquidation in order to inform their decision in relation to the Offer.

The most recent published net asset value of the Company was contained in the Company's audited accounts for 30 September 2018, published on 10 December 2018. Those accounts were prepared on a liquidation basis. An updated net asset value figure would require a revaluation of the Company's remaining property portfolio to RICS standards by an independent valuer in accordance with Rule 29 of the Takeover Code, which the Board considers is impracticable at the present time.

The initial distribution which the Board believes shareholders could by now have received if the Members' Voluntary Liquidation, blocked by Thalassa, had gone ahead was £22 million, equating to 26.7p per share, with further distributions to follow.

The Company now has approximately £22.8 million in cash reserves, equating to 27.6p per share.

We are awaiting completion of the sale of two properties on which we have exchanged contracts, for gross proceeds of £0.4 million. Excluding these, the remaining portfolio comprises twelve assets. Of these, terms have been agreed with prospective purchasers for the sale of six properties. Of the remaining six properties, we plan to hold back three properties in order to maintain the Company's REIT tax status until the Company enters into the liquidation process. The net rental income from these three properties will assist in defraying the Company's operational costs, including those associated with maintaining its listed status, until its liquidation.

The costs incurred by the Company in connection with the Thalassa Offer are estimated at between £435,000 and £520,000.

The Board has received advice on the likely costs of a Court application to wind up the Company and believes these to be reasonable. The costs associated with the Company's liquidation are already incorporated in the 30 September 2018 net asset value figure, referred to above. Whilst ordering the winding-up of the Company will be at the Court's discretion, the Board continues to believe, on the basis of the advice it has received from a leading QC, that the prospects for this are good.

The Circular can be found on the Company's website at:

http://www.localshoppingreit.co.uk/investor-relations/offer-for-the-company-by-thalassa-holdings-ltd

The Circular contains the notice of the general meeting to be held on 5 April 2019 and a form of proxy can be found at the same location.

*If LSR shareholders have any questions in relation to the resolution to be proposed at the general meeting, or on the form of proxy they should contact the LSR Shareholder Helpline on 0800 014 8163 from within the UK or +44 (0)207 920 9700 from outside the UK.* The LSR Shareholder Helpline is available between 9.00 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (except English and Welsh public holidays). Calls to the LSR Shareholder Helpline from outside the UK will be charged at applicable international rates. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. The LSR Shareholder helpline cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Enquiries:

The Local Shopping REIT plc

William A Heaney

Company Secretary

020 7355 8800

BDO LLP (Independent Rule 3 Adviser to the Company)

John Stephan

Susan Jarram

020 7486 5888

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Jeremy Carey

Simon Hudson

020 7920 3150

