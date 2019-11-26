Log in
The Lovesac Company

THE LOVESAC COMPANY

(LOVE)
The Lovesac Company to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results

11/26/2019

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released before market open on Thursday, December 12, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.lovesac.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.lovesac.com for 90 days.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand with approximately 85 retail showrooms supporting its ecommerce delivery model. Lovesac’s name comes from its original Durafoam filled beanbags called Sacs. The Company derives a majority of its current sales from its proprietary platform called Sactionals, a washable, changeable, reconfigurable, and FedEx-shippable solution for large upholstered seating. Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson’s, “Designed for Life” philosophy emphasizes sustainable products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer’s needs, providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 238 M
EBIT 2020 -9,32 M
Net income 2020 -8,32 M
Finance 2020 80,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -71,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 212 M
Chart THE LOVESAC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Lovesac Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LOVESAC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,83  $
Last Close Price 14,59  $
Spread / Highest target 208%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn David Nelson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Krause President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew R. Heyer Chairman
Donna L. Dellomo CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
William P. Phoenix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LOVESAC COMPANY-36.40%212
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.105.68%4 606
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.21.24%3 333
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%2 276
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%1 918
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED11.55%1 507
