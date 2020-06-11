Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Lovesac Company    LOVE

THE LOVESAC COMPANY

(LOVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Lovesac Company to Present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 07:31am EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq:LOVE) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand with 91 retail showrooms supporting its ecommerce delivery model. Lovesac’s name comes from its original Durafoam filled beanbags called Sacs. The Company derives a majority of its current sales from its proprietary platform called Sactionals, a washable, changeable, reconfigurable, and FedEx-shippable solution for large upholstered seating. Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson’s, “Designed for Life” philosophy emphasizes sustainable products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer’s needs, providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.

Investor Contact:

Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE LOVESAC COMPANY
07:31aThe Lovesac Company to Present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth..
GL
06/09LOVESAC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
06/09LOVESAC CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
06/09The Lovesac Company Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
GL
06/08LOVESAC CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04THE LOVESAC COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
05/27The Lovesac Company to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results
GL
04/29LOVESAC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
04/16LOVESAC CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/16The Lovesac Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Result..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 275 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 49,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 310 M 310 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart THE LOVESAC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Lovesac Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE LOVESAC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,63 $
Last Close Price 21,32 $
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn David Nelson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Krause President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew R. Heyer Chairman
Donna L. Dellomo CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
William P. Phoenix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE LOVESAC COMPANY32.83%310
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.0.70%3 924
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-18.64%3 650
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.10.98%3 004
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-13.55%1 813
HANSSEM CO., LTD.45.98%1 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group