Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Madison Square Garden Company    MSG

THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY

(MSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Madison Square Garden : Silver Lake's Sports, Entertainment Bets Caught in Coronavirus Crosshairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 08:45am EDT

By William Louch

Private-equity firm Silver Lake built its reputation on the back of investments in technology companies such as internet phone-service provider Skype Inc. and chip maker Broadcom Inc.

But in recent years, the firm, which manages more than $40 billion in assets, has established itself as a major player in the sports and entertainment arena as well, investing billions of dollars in businesses that include cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and the parent company of U.K. soccer team Manchester City. Now, some of these deals are coming under pressure.

Companies in the sports, media and entertainment sectors are facing declining revenue as social-distancing guidelines and curbs on public gatherings have shut down sports leagues and the movie industry and led to concerts and cinema screenings being canceled world-wide.

Silver Lake's exposure to sports, media and entertainment companies now accounts for around 15% of its total portfolio, a near threefold increase since 2018, an analysis of the company's portfolio as of April 10 shows. Eight of the 53 investments currently listed on its website are in the sports and entertainment sector.

The strategic shift was a bet it could use its technological savvy to help these companies capitalize on the increasing convergence of sports, entertainment and digital media.

"Our market opportunity keeps getting bigger," said Egon Durban, Silver Lake's co-chief executive and the driving force behind its push into entertainment and sports, during a technology conference in 2015. "When we started, we were a sector specialist fund. By definition, today almost every company in the world, in one way or another, is now a technology company."

Although most of Silver Lake's portfolio is still concentrated in more resilient technology assets such as software companies, the recent lockdown demonstrates how investments in consumer-facing companies outside of tech are struggling in the current climate.

The downturn comes as Silver Lake is seeking billions of dollars in fresh capital from investors for its two largest funds -- its flagship buyout vehicle and Silver Lake Alpine, a fund which takes minority positions using either equity or debt.

Silver Lake's entertainment and sports portfolio already has started to suffer as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. cinema chain AMC received a $600 million investment from Silver Lake in 2018. On the day the investment was announced, Adam Aron, AMC's CEO, explained why Silver Lake and AMC were partnering up.

"They are very smart people and they have added a lot of value wherever they have been," Mr. Aron said. "They have terrific knowledge in tech and the media. Our company is a tech-enabled business. You can't do anything at AMC without having computers do it."

AMC is now at risk of defaulting on its debt after shutting more than 1,000 theaters globally to help curb the virus's spread. In early April, the company furloughed all 26,000 of its employees, The Wall Street Journal reported. Its shares had fallen to just over $2.60 each as of April 10, down from $20.60 a share at the time Silver Lake announced its investment.

AMC didn't respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, shares in publicly traded Madison Square Garden Co., in which Silver Lake announced it owned a small minority stake in 2018, have fallen sharply, to around $242.15 each as of April 10, from well over $300 a share six weeks ago. When Silver Lake disclosed its stake in February 2018, the company's shares were trading at just over $230 each. MSG declined to comment.

Madison Square Garden owns and operates famous venues including New York's Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre and sports franchises including the New York Knicks basketball team and the New York Rangers hockey team. The company's entertainment unit, which generates some of its revenue through ticket sales, earned $312.1 million for the fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, MSG said on a February 2020 earnings call.

"It is going to be hard for people to sit in confined spaces next to a lot of people for a long time," said Steve Spitzer, a managing director at consulting firm AlixPartners LLP. "It is going to significantly impact the concert industry. I think the sports teams are going to see lower attendance of events going forward."

Other Silver Lake private assets also are facing challenges as people stay at home.

Entertainment business Endeavour Group Holdings Inc., for example, already has begun furloughing workers as many Hollywood film and television productions shut down. The Ultimate Fighting Championship, a mixed martial arts company it owns, was forced to postpone some of its live events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City Football Group, which owns soccer teams around the globe, including England's Manchester City and the New York City Football Club, has seen soccer games suspended, leading to revenue losses from ticket sales.

Richard Masters, the chief executive of the English Premier League, estimated potential losses to clubs including Manchester City at more than GBP1 billion ($1.25 billion) if the rest of the season is canceled.

Silver Lake likely has steps it can take to shore up companies hit harder by the pandemic, including potentially injecting fresh capital from its funds into companies, expanding credit facilities or seeking stimulus money for those companies that are eligible.

But the falling valuations of existing holdings will have to be communicated with potential investors, said Eamon Devlin, a partner at law firm MJ Hudson LLP.

"Critically, for your performance and your track record, it is clear that the current crisis is going to impact most, if not all, managers," Mr. Devlin said.

The downturn and lower valuations also present a significant buying opportunity for firms like Silver Lake. Earlier this week, the firm announced it was investing $1 billion in Airbnb Inc. alongside Sixth Street Partners. Airbnb was looking to raise cash to bolster its finances as it looks to weather a drop in bookings as global travel slows.

Write to William Louch at william.louch@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER 0.00% 15.4035 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY 2.24% 242.15 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
08:45aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Silver Lake's Sports, Entertainment Bets Caught in Coron..
DJ
03/31MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in..
AQ
03/31The madison square garden company board approves spin-off of entertainment bu..
GL
03/29THE LATEST : Madison Square Garden Co. head has coronavirus
AQ
03/28MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus
AQ
03/25MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clippers aren..
AQ
03/24MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Newly Formed CAPSS LLC To Purchase The Forum in Inglewoo..
BU
03/06The Madison Square Garden Company Continues to Make Important Progress on Pro..
GL
03/02MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Progr..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 591 M
EBIT 2020 -33,8 M
Net income 2020 -45,0 M
Finance 2020 412 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -128x
P/E ratio 2021 -150x
EV / Sales2020 3,39x
EV / Sales2021 3,60x
Capitalization 5 809 M
Chart THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Madison Square Garden Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 326,94  $
Last Close Price 242,15  $
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Lawrence Dolan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Lustgarten President
Joel Fisher Executive Vice President-Events & Operations
Victoria M. Mink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard D. Parsons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY-17.69%5 809
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.3.86%10 119
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-0.20%8 829
TOHO CO., LTD.0.00%5 448
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED2.02%3 494
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.0.83%3 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group