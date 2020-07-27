Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Manitowoc Company, Inc.    MTW

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : 17 new Grove all-terrain cranes for Germany's MAXIKraft Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:26am EDT
  • By November 2020 MAXIKraft's fleet will be replenished with 17 new Grove mobile cranes, including the GMK3060L, GMK4090, GMK5150L and GMK5250L-1 models.
  • Six of the new Grove GMKs left the Manitowoc factory in Wilhelmshaven for several of MAXIKraft Group's job sites at the end of June. This first batch consisted of two GMK3060Ls, three GMK4090s and one GMK5150L crane.

Germany's MAXIKraft Group has placed a major order with Manitowoc for 17 new Grove all-terrain cranes, the first six of which were delivered at the end of June. An additional 11 cranes will be delivered from the Manitowoc factory in Wilhelmshaven in the coming weeks and months.

The order is significant for the lifting and transport company, which has 23 locations in seven federal states. The Manitowoc management team was keen to show its appreciation to the MAXIKraft crane operators, as well as the manager of MAXIKraft's subsidiary Kranlogistik Lausitz in Eisenhüttenstadt, who represented the Group at the handover in Wilhelmshaven. The contingent celebrated the departure of the first six GMKs in bright sunshine.

'We are proud MAXIKraft has come to rely on our crane technology from Wilhelmshaven,' said Giorgio Angelino, SVP mobile cranes at Manitowoc.

Erdogan Arslan, regional director mobile cranes CEN, Scandinavia and used cranes at Manitowoc added, 'MAXIKraft and Manitowoc have enjoyed a longstanding partnership. Thank you for the trust you have placed in our product and customer service.'

The two GMK3060Ls, three GMK4090s and GMK5150L set off for the various MAXIKraft locations.

Power and roadability

The impressive GMK3060L, which made its debut at bauma 2019, is a compact powerhouse with a seven-section, 48 m long main boom. As for the GMK4090, it is the most compact four-axle model on the market, making it an unbeatable taxi crane. It can travel quickly from one job site to the next, carrying up to 10.2 t of counterweight within its 48 t gross vehicle weight and with 12 t/axle distributed equally.

The five-axle GMK5150L, meanwhile, offers the ultimate in lifting capacity with the ability to raise 150 t from its 60 m main boom - with 10.2 t of taxi ballast within 12 t/axle and a maximum counterweight of 44.5 t. A vehicle width of just 2.75 m makes it easy to maneuver, even on confined job sites.

The MAXIKraft Group of companies already runs numerous Grove cranes, and Owner Maik Kanitzky is pleased with the new additions from northern Germany.

'The new Grove mobile cranes from Wilhelmshaven will help us modernize our fleet and offer impressive efficiency. They can travel with extensive equipment and counterweights, they have high load capacities, and as such, perfectly meet the needs of our customers. This focus on the customer is our trademark at MAXIKraft,' he said.

Longstanding partnership

'Thank you very much for your confidence in Manitowoc and KranAgentur Werner, and I look forward to further good cooperation,' said Frank Lichtenberg, managing director of KranAgentur Werner, who assessed MAXIKraft's project needs and together with Manitowoc closed the deal.

Crane operator Uwe Michael, who has been operating Krupp and Grove cranes for almost three decades, drove the GMK4090 to the MAXIKraft site in Leipzig.

'I always enjoy driving Grove cranes. GMKs stand firmly on the ground and are really powerful when it comes to the load capacity. The warm and friendly atmosphere at the crane briefing and handover in Wilhelmshaven was really special!' he said.

The all-terrain cranes will be deployed on a variety of projects, including in the infrastructure and industry sector, and the construction, chemical and energy industries. One week after the handover, Gerd Wieder, branch manager of Kranlogistik Lausitz, was thoroughly happy.

'Our new GMK4090 is running really well,' he said.

German MAXIKraft Group was founded by Maik Kanitzky in 1992, and he continues to run the Herzberg-headquartered group of companies today. MAXIKraft Group consists of five subsidiaries, MAXIKraft, Maximum, Kranlogistik Sachsen, Kranlogistik Lausitz and Treffler. Across a total of 23 branches from Braunschweig to Munich, MAXIKraft employs 500 people and offers customers crane work and services from its 200-strong fleet of mobile, lattice and crawler cranes, which are able to lift loads from 25 t to 1,000 t. The company also provides its customers with special heavy transport services.

Image caption: Celebratory handover of the first six out of a total 17 new Grove GMKs to the crane drivers and employees of MAXIKraft Group at the Manitowoc factory in Wilhelmshaven.

Georgio Angelino, SVP mobile cranes at Manitowoc (1st from left); Andreas Cremer, VP product management mobile cranes at Manitowoc (4th from left); Gerd Wieder, branch manager of Kranlogistik Lausitz (5th from left); Erdogan Arslan, regional director mobile cranes, CEN, Scandinavia and used cranes at Manitowoc (7th from left); Frank Lichtenberg, managing director of KranAgentur Werner (8th from left).

CONTACT
Insa Heim
Marketing Communication Manager | Mobile Cranes Europe & Africa
Manitowoc
T +49 4421 294 4170
insa.heim@manitowoc.com

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:25:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC
06:26aMANITOWOC : 17 new Grove all-terrain cranes for Germany's MAXIKraft Group
PU
07/23MANITOWOC : Schedules Second-quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conferen..
BU
07/09MANITOWOC : R&D Crane expands fleet with new Grove GMK5250L all-terrain crane to..
PU
06/25MANITOWOC : Grove TMS700E delivers high mobility and return on investment for in..
PU
06/22MANITOWOC : Southern Cranes & Access takes delivery of UK's first Grove GMK5250X..
PU
05/08MANITOWOC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/07MANITOWOC : 2020 Annual Meeting Questions & Answers
PU
05/07MANITOWOC CO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/07MANITOWOC CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/07MANITOWOC : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 337 M - -
Net income 2020 -33,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 90,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,41 $
Last Close Price 11,41 $
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry L. Pennypacker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.-34.80%394
PACCAR, INC.8.39%29 643
KOMATSU LTD.-12.62%20 612
KNORR-BREMSE AG16.89%19 888
KUBOTA CORPORATION-8.05%18 222
EPIROC AB8.48%16 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group