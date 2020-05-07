Manitowoc : 2020 Annual Meeting Questions & Answers

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 5, 2020

The following questions were submitted live and answered during the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.:

1. Q: Mr. Chairman, the recent growth in the size of passive mutual funds' corporate ownership interests in U.S. corporations has been dramatic, raising important public policy and corporate governance issues. Currently BlackRock owns 7 percent, Vanguard owns 9 percent of the Company's outstanding shares. Does the

Board see this growing ownership concentration of passive index fund holders as a positive or negative development as regards long-term corporate planning and performance, and also are there potential conflicts of interests when a 5 percent holder is managing Company retirement plan assets? Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

Answered by The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Board Chairman Kenneth Krueger:

While the increase in passive investors versus active investors is becoming a trend, I do not believe that it has any impact on either the planning or performance of the Company.

We have a thorough vetting process in place for selecting the firm that manages the Company's retirement assets. I can confirm that those who manage our retirement assets are not shareholders, therefore there is no potential or real conflict of interest.

2. Q: Mr. Chairman, the Carpenter Union pension funds with combined assets of $70 billion have a collective ownership position of 47,890 shares of Company common stock. As long-term shareholders, we appreciate the efforts of the Company to address the difficulties faced by employees, customers, and other important stakeholders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue of audit firm independence is critically important to the integrity of our corporate financial reporting system. Could you or a representative of PricewaterhouseCoopers describe the lead partner rotation process and the decision-making authority in selecting the new lead partner? Thank you, Mr. Chairman.