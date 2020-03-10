Manitowoc : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The Form 4 filed on March 9, 2020 only reported a portion of the shares purchased. This amended Form 4 is being filed to report the total number of shares purchased.
Weighted average price of shares purchased with prices ranging from $8.905 to $9.5199 per share.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficer
Other
Antoniuk David J
ONE PARK PLAZA
SVP & Chief Financial Officer
11270 W PARK PLACE, SUITE 1000
MILWAUKEE, WI 53224
Signatures
Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. by power of attorney
3/10/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
