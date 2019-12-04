Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Credit Suisse Industrials Conference Presentation

0
12/04/2019 | 03:40pm EST

Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

December 4, 2019

Barry Pennypacker - President & Chief Executive Officer David Antoniuk - SVP & Chief Financial Officer Ion Warner - VP Marketing & Investor Relations

Forward- Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company, only speak as of the date on which they are made, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in

circumstances.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements typically containing words such as "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "estimates," and words of similar import. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future.

There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied, please see the company's periodic filings with the SEC, particularly those disclosed in "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Any "forward-looking statements" in this presentation are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Non-GAAP Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP measures in discussing the company's performance. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations; however, these measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of

those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is detailed in Manitowoc's press release for the

third-quarter of 2019, which is available at www.manitowoc.com, together with this presentation.

2

Company Overview

  • Global leader in lifting solutions
  • Leader in innovation (60+ new products introduced since becoming astand-alone crane company)
  • Global customer financing and aftermarket solutions
  • Serving wide range of end markets
  • Stable customer base across diverse range of geographies
  • Strategically located manufacturing footprint allows us to serve attractive markets globally
  • Led by proven executive management team

Continued transformation to a high quality, higher margin crane company

3

Leading Brands in every category

Rough-terrain

cranes

Truck-

Tower

mounted

cranes

cranes

Lattice

Boom

Trucks / Industrial

crawlers

cranes

All-terrain

Telescoping

cranes

crawler cranes

4

Aftermarket Business

~144,000

Global Crane

Installed Base

Highly differentiated global aftermarket solutions and services

5

Highly Strategic Global Footprint

Americas:

EURAF:

48% of

37% of

Revenue(1)

Revenue (1)

MEAP: 15% of Revenue (1)

Sales / Distribution Representation

Manufacturing Facility

  • Unique ability to provide localized products, service and support globally
  • Allows Company to capitalize on global growth trends
  • Enhances worldwide brand recognition
  • Unrivaled sales and distribution capabilities

(1) Based on 2018 full-year sales

6

The Manitowoc Way

Customers

1. Margin

Expansion

Velocity

2. Growth

Innovation

3. Innovation

Shareholders

Employees

4. Velocity

7

Strategic Priorities

Margin Expansion

Growth

Innovation

Velocity

  • Optimize global capacity and cost structure
  • Increase manufacturing agility
  • Improve productivity
  • Pricing to offset material cost increases
  • Increase market share
  • Expand recurring revenue streams using new tools
  • Financial flexibility through new capital structure
  • Pursue acquisition opportunities
  • Utilize VOC process in new product development
  • Accelerate product development cycle
  • Leverage automated manufacturing technologies
  • Agile Company culture through continuous improvement
  • Improve working capital management through lean transformation

8

State of the Business

Managing through the Crane Cycle

  • Greater agility to maximize the peak while mitigating trough cycles
  • Continuously drive operational improvements

Renewed Focus on Quality and Reliability

  • Quality prior to product delivery
  • Winning back customers

Well-Accepted New Products

  • Voice of the Customer mindset
  • Continue NPD pipelineFive new products planned at 2020 ConExpo trade show

Balance Sheet Focus

  • Sufficient liquidity - Recapitalized debt structure
  • Cash flow focus

308% improvement in adjusted EBITDA on 14% higher revenue from 2016 to 2018

9

Improving Financial Performance

Backlog & Orders by Quarter

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share by Quarter

$800

$700

$1.50

$800

$700

$620

$700

$600

$1.00

$536

$600

$488

$486

$500

$458

$441

$376

$431

$0.50

$500

$380

Backlog

$348

$372

$353

$400

Orders

$400

$310

$-

$300

$300

$200

$(0.50)

$200

$100

$100

$(1.00)

$-

$354

$324

$506

$491

$468

$607

$757

$692

$700

$671

$694

$561

$467

$-

$(1.50)

Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Ending Backlog

Orders

2016

2016

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

Revenue & Adjusted EBITDA % by Quarter

$600

12.0%

$600

10.6%

9.6%

10.0%

$500

7.6%

6.9%

7.1%

8.0%

6.8%

5.7%

6.0%

$400

6.0%

4.9%

4.4%

4.0%

$300

0.4%

2.0%

$200

-0.8%

0.0%

-2.0%

$100

-5.2%

-4.0%

$-

$350

$378

$306

$395

$399

$482

$386

$495

$450

$515

$418

$505

$448

-6.0%

Q3 2016

Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Revenue

Adj EBITDA %

Gross leverage ratio= (ST Debt + LT Debt)/ TTM Adjusted EBITDA

10

Appendix

Q3 2019 Financial & Other Key Metrics

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Y/Y ∆

Net sales

$

448.0

$

450.1

(0.5)%

Engineering, selling & admin expenses

54.8

62.1

(11.9)%

Operating income

32.5

16.9

92.4

%

Adjusted operating income (1)

33.9

21.5

57.6

%

Net income

18.1

11.5

56.9

%

Adjusted net income (1)

19.2

7.3

163.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

42.8

30.5

40.2

%

Adjusted operating cash flows (1)

37.6

7.9

375.9

%

Capital expenditures

12.7

6.2

104.8

%

Backlog

$

466.5

$

700.2

(33.4)%

(1)See appendix for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures

12

Updated Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Revenue

Approximately $1.850 to $1.880 billion

Adjusted EBITDA

Approximately $145 to $160 million

Depreciation

Approximately $35 to $37 million

Restructuring expense

Approximately $10 to $12 million

Interest expense

Approximately $31 to $33 million, excluding

debt refinancing costs

Income tax expense

Approximately $12 to $16 million, excluding

discrete items

Capital expenditures

Approximately $35 million

13

Appendix- Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Income

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, plus an addback of certain restructuring and other charges. The reconciliation of income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income to adjusted operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and trailing twelve months, is as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Trailing

September 30,

September 30,

Twelve

2019

2018

2019

2018

Months

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

18.1

$

11.5

$

37.3

$

11.4

$

(41.0

)

Interest expense and amortization of deferred

financing fees

7.6

10.4

26.8

30.7

37.0

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3.1

(10.7

)

10.3

(8.0

)

13.5

Depreciation expense

8.9

9.0

26.3

27.2

35.2

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

0.2

0.2

0.3

EBITDA

37.7

20.2

100.9

61.5

45.0

Restructuring expense

1.1

1.0

8.3

11.0

10.2

Asset impairment expense

-

-

-

0.4

82.2

Other non-recurring charges (1)

0.3

3.6

0.3

3.6

0.3

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

25.0

-

25.0

Other (income) expense - net (2)

3.7

5.7

(8.8

)

8.6

(5.9

)

Adjusted EBITDA

42.8

30.5

125.7

85.1

156.8

Depreciation expense

(8.9

)

(9.0

)

(26.3

)

(27.2

)

(35.2

)

Adjusted operating income

33.9

21.5

99.4

57.9

121.6

Restructuring expense

(1.1

)

(1.0

)

(8.3

)

(11.0

)

(10.2

)

Asset impairment expense

-

-

-

(0.4)

(82.2)

Other non-recurring charges

(0.3

)

(3.6

)

(0.3

)

(3.6

)

(0.3

)

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

(0.2

)

(0.2

)

(0.3

)

Operating income

$

32.5

$

16.9

$

90.6

$

42.7

$

28.6

Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage

9.6

%

6.8

%

9.2

%

6.4

%

8.3

%

Adjusted operating income margin percentage

7.6%

4.8%

7.3%

4.3%

6.4%

  1. Othernon-recurring charges includes a loss from a long -term note receivable resulting from the 2014 divestiture of the Company's Chinese joint venture recorded in 2018 and other charges included in engineering, selling and administrative expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.
  2. Other (income) expense - net includes the settlement of a legal matter in 2019, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, other components of net periodic pension costs and other miscellaneous items.

14

Appendix- Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Items

Adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP. Manitowoc believes these non -GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to both management and investors regar ding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations. Manitowoc believes excluding specifi ed items provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more relevant measure of operating performance and is more useful in assessing management performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Net Income Per Share from Continuing Operations ($ in millions, except share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

As reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

As reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Gross profit

$

88.4

$

- $

88.4

$

80.0

$

- $

80.0

Engineering, selling and administrative

expenses (1)

(54.8)

0.3

(54.5)

(62.1)

3.6

(58.5)

Restructuring expense (2)

(1.1)

1.1

-

(1.0)

1.0

-

Operating income

32.5

1.4

33.9

16.9

4.6

21.5

Interest expense

(7.2)

-

(7.2)

(9.9)

-

(9.9)

Amortization of deferred financing fees

(0.4)

-

(0.4)

(0.5)

-

(0.5)

Other income (expense) - net (3)

(3.7)

-

(3.7)

(5.7)

4.5

(1.2)

Income before income taxes

21.2

1.4

22.6

0.8

9.1

9.9

(Provision) benefit for income taxes (4)

(3.1)

(0.3)

(3.4)

10.7

(13.3)

(2.6)

Net income from continuing

operations

$

18.1

$

1.1

$

19.2

$

11.5

$

(4.2)

$

7.3

Diluted income from continuing operations

per share

$

0.51

$

0.54

$

0.32

$

0.20

  1. The adjustment in 2019 relates to othernon-recurring items. The adjustment in 2018 represents the add back of a loss from a long-term note receivable from the 2014 divestiture of the Company's Chinese joint venture.
  2. The adjustments in 2019 and 2018 represent the add back of restructuring related charges.
  3. The adjustment represents the add back of a pension settlement charge.
  4. The adjustments in 2019 and 2018 represent the net income tax impacts of items (1) through (3) . The adjustment in 2018 also includes the removal of an income tax benefit from the partial release of a valuation allowance in the U.K.

15

Appendix- Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

As reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

As reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Gross profit

$

263.8

$

-

$

263.8

$

238.9

$

-

$

238.9

Engineering, selling and administrative

expenses (1)

(164.7)

0.3

(164.4)

(184.6)

3.6

(181.0)

Asset impairment expense (2)

-

-

-

(0.4

)

0.4

-

Amortization of intangible assets

(0.2)

-

(0.2)

(0.2 )

-

(0.2)

Restructuring expense (3)

(8.3

)

8.3

-

(11.0

)

11.0

-

Operating income

90.6

8.6

99.2

42.7

15.0

57.7

Interest expense

(25.6

)

-

(25.6

)

(29.3

)

-

(29.3

)

Amortization of deferred financing fees

(1.2)

-

(1.2)

(1.4 )

-

(1.4)

Loss on debt extinguishment (4)

(25.0

)

25.0

-

-

-

-

Other income (expense) - net (5)

8.8

(15.5)

(6.7)

(8.6 )

4.5

(4.1)

Income before income taxes

47.6

18.1

65.7

3.4

19.5

22.9

(Provision) benefit for income taxes (6)

(10.3)

(0.7)

(11.0)

8.0

(13.8)

(5.8)

Net income from continuing

operations

$

37.3

$

17.4

$

54.7

$

11.4

$

5.7

$

17.1

Diluted income from continuing operations

per share

$

1.05

$

1.53

$

0.32

$

0.48

  1. The adjustment in 2019 relates to othernon-recurring items. The adjustment in 2018 represents the add back of a loss from a long-term note receivable from the 2014 divestiture of the Company's Chinese joint venture.
  2. The adjustment represents the add back ofnon-recurring asset impairment charges.
  3. The adjustments in 2019 and 2018 represent the add back of restructuring related charges.
  4. The adjustment represents the removal of charges related to the Company's refinancing of its Asset Based Lending
    Revolving Credit Facility and senior secured second lien notes.
  5. The adjustment in 2019 represents the removal of a gain associated with the settlement of a legal matter. The adjustment in 2018 represents the add back of a pension settlement charge.
  6. The adjustments in 2019 and 2018 represent the net income tax impacts of items (1) through (5). The adjustment in 2018 also includes the removal of an income tax benefit from the partial release of a valuation allowance in the U.K.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows

($ in millions, except share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net cash provided by (used for) operating

activities:

$

37.6

$

(152.2

)

$

(197.9

)

$

(420.5

)

Cash receipts on sold accounts receivable

-

163.3

126.3

401.3

Net payments (borrowings) on accounts

receivable securitization program

-

(3.2

)

75.0

(19.6

)

Adjusted operating cash flows:

37.6

7.9

3.4

(38.8 )

Capital expenditures

(12.7

)

(6.2

)

(22.4

)

(21.4

)

Adjusted free cash flows:

$

24.9

$

1.7

$

(19.0 )

$

(60.2 )

16

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 20:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
