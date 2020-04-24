Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Manitowoc Company, Inc.    MTW

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Schedules First-quarter Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its first-quarter financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 8, 2020 to discuss its results. The call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. In addition, the call will be recorded and available for replay on the website.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (“Manitowoc”) was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC
05:46pMANITOWOC : Schedules First-quarter Earnings Announcement and Conference Call
BU
04/06MANITOWOC CO INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
03/30MANITOWOC CO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/27MANITOWOC : Provides Business and Financial Update in Response to COVID-19; With..
BU
03/27MANITOWOC : 2019 Annual Report
PU
03/23MANITOWOC : European tower crane giant Uperio celebrates sales increase at CONEX..
PU
03/23MANITOWOC : APR Grúas y Logística celebrated its successful partnership with Gro..
PU
03/10MANITOWOC : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/04MANITOWOC : to present at AEM Investor Conference at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
BU
03/02MANITOWOC : unveils National Crane NBT40-2 series boom trucks, proudly made in A..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 417 M
EBIT 2020 21,1 M
Net income 2020 -20,7 M
Debt 2020 73,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 272 M
Chart THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,34  $
Last Close Price 7,76  $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry L. Pennypacker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.-55.66%272
PACCAR, INC.-16.38%22 785
KOMATSU LTD.2.26%16 744
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.71%14 346
KNORR-BREMSE-11.55%14 011
EPIROC AB-10.49%12 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group