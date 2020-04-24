Manitowoc : Schedules First-quarter Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its first-quarter financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 8, 2020 to discuss its results. The call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. In addition, the call will be recorded and available for replay on the website.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (“Manitowoc”) was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005568/en/