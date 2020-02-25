Log in
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
Manitowoc : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

02/25/2020

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Antoniuk David J

MANITOWOC CO INC [ MTW ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

ONE PARK PLAZA, 11270 W PARK

2/21/2020

SVP & Chief Financial Officer

PLACE, SUITE 1000

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

MILWAUKEE, WI 53224

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

7000

I

By Trust

Common Stock (1)

2/21/2020

A

14923 (2)

A

$0

46453

D

Common Stock

2/21/2020

F

4434 (3)

D

$13.1

42019

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2.

3. Trans.

3A.

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Conversion

Date

Deemed

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

or Exercise

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Securities

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

05.31.2016OfficerStockAward

$22.8

5/31/2017

5/31/2026

Common

21851

21851

D

Stock

02.22.2017OffOpt

$25.68

2/22/2018

2/22/2027

Common

35516

35516

D

Stock

02.20.2018OfficerNQ

$32.98

2/20/2019

2/20/2028

Common

21612

21612

D

Stock

02.27.2019 Officer Non-

$18.4

2/27/2020

2/27/2029

Common

21997

21997

D

Qualified Options

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Common stock includes restricted stock units.
  2. Shares granted to the reporting person under the 2013 Omnibus Incentive Plan for which the performance conditions to vesting were satisfied.
  3. Represents the number of shares withheld to satisfy applicable tax withholding obligations resulting from the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units previously reported.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Antoniuk David J

ONE PARK PLAZA

SVP & Chief Financial Officer

11270 W PARK PLACE, SUITE 1000

MILWAUKEE, WI 53224

Signatures

Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. by power of attorney

2/25/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 23:08:05 UTC
