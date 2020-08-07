Log in
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

Manitowoc : launches new website

08/07/2020

Manitowoc has launched a fully refreshed website with improved navigation and searchable features that make it easy to explore the company's comprehensive portfolio of cranes and lifting solutions.

Created with the user experience in mind, the new site features a sleek design that is compatible with all browsers and mobile devices. A full site search function helps take visitors to desired pages and materials quickly and intuitively.

Each of Manitowoc's class-leading brands have dedicated sections with detailed product specifications, charts, support and more. Users can find information on parts, service, dealers, manuals, training, finance, and all of Manitowoc's industry-leading tools on the site.

Visitors to the new site can also get up-to-date stories on Manitowoc's latest innovations, products and services in the News section, and access the magazine, Looking Up.

The website is available in 10 different regional versions, and eight languages, making it a truly global information portal for the crane industry.

CONTACT
Chris Bratthauar
Manitowoc
T +1 717 593 5348
chris.bratthauar@manitowoc.com

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 14:13:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 325 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 83,4%
