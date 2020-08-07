Manitowoc : launches new website

Manitowoc has launched a fully refreshed website with improved navigation and searchable features that make it easy to explore the company's comprehensive portfolio of cranes and lifting solutions.

Created with the user experience in mind, the new site features a sleek design that is compatible with all browsers and mobile devices. A full site search function helps take visitors to desired pages and materials quickly and intuitively.

Each of Manitowoc's class-leading brands have dedicated sections with detailed product specifications, charts, support and more. Users can find information on parts, service, dealers, manuals, training, finance, and all of Manitowoc's industry-leading tools on the site.

Visitors to the new site can also get up-to-date stories on Manitowoc's latest innovations, products and services in the News section, and access the magazine, Looking Up.

The website is available in 10 different regional versions, and eight languages, making it a truly global information portal for the crane industry.

CONTACT

Chris Bratthauar

Manitowoc

T +1 717 593 5348

chris.bratthauar@manitowoc.com