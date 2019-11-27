Manitowoc : to present at the Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Barry Pennypacker and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Antoniuk will present at the Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:15 – 1:50 p.m. ET, in Manalapan, Florida.

A link to the webcast of the presentation and presentation materials can be accessed from Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.manitowoc.com.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (“Manitowoc”) was founded in 1902 and has over a 116-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets and its 2018 net sales were approximately $1.8 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

