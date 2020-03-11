Log in
The Marcus Corporation

THE MARCUS CORPORATION

(MCS)
Marcus : Membership in Marcus Theatres® Magical Movie RewardsSM Loyalty Program Climbs to 4 Million

03/11/2020

Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), announced today that membership in its Magical Movie RewardsSM(MMR) Program has reached the 4 million member milestone.

“We added over 750,000 new members to our loyalty program last year as more and more of our customers see the value and benefits of the free program and want to participate. We also expanded the program to all 22 of the Marcus Movie Tavern® locations we acquired in 2019,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “We believe our Magical Movie Rewards program is the best in the industry. Our members are fully engaged, as approximately 42% of all transactions in our movie theatres were made by MMR members in fiscal 2019.”

The MMR loyalty program allows members to earn points for each dollar spent at a Marcus or Movie Tavern theatre. When members reach 100 points, they earn a $5 reward that can be redeemed at the box office, concession stand or in-theatre dining venues. Other benefits include no fees for online or mobile ticketing, free popcorn on $5 Tuesdays, free refills on fountain drinks, special members-only concession offers, access to studio promotions and bonus point opportunities and invitations to pre-release screenings.

The company will recognize the 4 millionth Magical Movie Rewards member with a VIP experience at his or her local theatre. The experience will include a free movie for the winner and a guest, concessions or in-theatre dining, and special giveaways to complete the celebration.

“In addition to the many benefits provided for MMR members, the program enables us to engage with our customers and deliver customized email communications and offers for a more personal movie-going experience. We can also cost-effectively promote non-traditional programming and special events,” added Rodriguez. Members will soon have the opportunity to take advantage of several new partnership offers that will bring additional benefits and value to their membership.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex®brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its Marcus Theatres division, its lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 20 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements include words such as we “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (1) the availability, in terms of both quantity and audience appeal, of motion pictures for our theatre division, as well as other industry dynamics such as the maintenance of a suitable window between the date such motion pictures are released in theatres and the date they are released to other distribution channels; (2) the effects of adverse economic conditions in our markets, particularly with respect to our hotels and resorts division; (3) the effects on our occupancy and room rates of the relative industry supply of available rooms at comparable lodging facilities in our markets; (4) the effects of competitive conditions in our markets; (5) our ability to achieve expected benefits and performance from our strategic initiatives and acquisitions; (6) the effects of increasing depreciation expenses, reduced operating profits during major property renovations, impairment losses, and preopening and start-up costs due to the capital intensive nature of our businesses; (7) the effects of weather conditions, particularly during the winter in the Midwest and in our other markets; (8) our ability to identify properties to acquire, develop and/or manage and the continuing availability of funds for such development; (9) the adverse impact on business and consumer spending on travel, leisure and entertainment resulting from terrorist attacks in the United States, other incidents of violence in public venues such as hotels and movie theatres or epidemics (such as the Coronavirus, SARs, bird flu and swine flu); (10) a disruption in our business and reputational and economic risks associated with civil securities claims brought by shareholders; (11) our ability to timely and successfully integrate the Movie Tavern operations into our own circuit; and (12) our ability to achieve the additional revenues and operating income that we anticipate from our additional week of operations in fiscal 2020 and certain extraordinary events that will take place in or near Milwaukee during fiscal 2020, such as the Democratic National Convention and The Ryder Cup. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2020
