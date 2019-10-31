Log in
THE MARCUS CORPORATION

The Marcus Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/31/2019

Directors of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 25, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.1455 per share on the Class B common stock. The dividend on the Class B common stock, which is not publicly traded, will also be paid December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 25, 2019.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,106 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlexSM brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 20 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 836 M
EBIT 2019 77,2 M
Net income 2019 48,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 1 120 M
