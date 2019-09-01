Medicines : 01 Sep 2019The Medicines Company Statement on the 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias

The Medicines Company applauds the work of the Task Force for the management of dyslipidaemias of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) in developing the 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias: lipid modification to reduce cardiovascular risk (click here to access).1 We enthusiastically support these new treatment guidelines, which reinforce the importance of further reductions in LDL-C and maintaining reductions over the long term, especially in individuals at high-risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Even with the known risks of high cholesterol, and available treatments to reduce it, many patients still do not reach desired LDL-C thresholds today, leaving them at continued risk.

We are also encouraged by the guidelines' reaffirmation of the 'compelling evidence that LDL-C is causally associated with the risk of ASCVD, and that lowering LDL-C reduces the risk of ASCVD proportionally to the absolute achieved reduction in LDL-C.' Data provide 'strong support for the concept that LDL particles have both a causal and cumulative effect on the risk of ASCVD. Therefore, the effect of LDL-C on the risk of ASCVD appears to be determined by both the absolute magnitude and the total duration of exposure to LDL-C.'

