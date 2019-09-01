Log in
Medicines : 01 Sep 2019The Medicines Company Statement on the 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias

09/01/2019 | 09:32am EDT

The Medicines Company applauds the work of the Task Force for the management of dyslipidaemias of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) in developing the 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias: lipid modification to reduce cardiovascular risk (click here to access).1 We enthusiastically support these new treatment guidelines, which reinforce the importance of further reductions in LDL-C and maintaining reductions over the long term, especially in individuals at high-risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Even with the known risks of high cholesterol, and available treatments to reduce it, many patients still do not reach desired LDL-C thresholds today, leaving them at continued risk.

We are also encouraged by the guidelines' reaffirmation of the 'compelling evidence that LDL-C is causally associated with the risk of ASCVD, and that lowering LDL-C reduces the risk of ASCVD proportionally to the absolute achieved reduction in LDL-C.' Data provide 'strong support for the concept that LDL particles have both a causal and cumulative effect on the risk of ASCVD. Therefore, the effect of LDL-C on the risk of ASCVD appears to be determined by both the absolute magnitude and the total duration of exposure to LDL-C.'

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) is a biopharmaceutical company with a singular, relentless focus on addressing the greatest global healthcare challenge and burden today - cardiovascular disease. Our purpose is to halt the deadly progression of atherosclerosis and the cardiovascular risk created by high levels of LDL-C. The Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.themedicinescompany.com and follow us on Twitter @MDCONews and LinkedIn.

1 European Heart Journal (2019) 00, 1 - 78. doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehz455

Download The Medicines Company statement here

Disclaimer

The Medicines Company published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 13:31:06 UTC
