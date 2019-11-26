Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates The Medicines Co.

11/26/2019 | 05:27pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of The Medicines Co. ("MDCO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis International A.G. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MDCO shareholders will receive $85.00 for each share they own.  

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own MDCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/the-medicines-co/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether MDCO's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $95.00 per MDCO share, or $10.00 above the offer price.

Additionally, prior to the acquisition announcement, MDCO announced promising results from Phase 3 of the clinical studies of Inclisiran, the Company's investigational therapy for the treatment of LDL cholesterol.  MDCO reported that the drug met "all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints, was well-tolerated and demonstrated an excellent safety profile."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-the-medicines-co-300965752.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
