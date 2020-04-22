Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Meet Group, Inc.    MEET

THE MEET GROUP, INC.

(MEET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meet : Announces Date of Earnings Release for First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, today announced that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be issued in a press release on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, before the open of the market.

Due to the pending acquisition of the Company by ProsiebenSat.1’s and General Atlantic’s joint company NuCom Group announced on March 5, 2020, The Meet Group does not plan to host a conference call for its first quarter 2020 business results.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive dating solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of dating apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE MEET GROUP, INC.
08:01aMEET : Announces Date of Earnings Release for First Quarter 2020 Financial Resul..
BU
04/16MEET : Largest African-American Dating App, Tagged, To Rollout Live Video Dating..
BU
04/02MEET : GROWLr to Launch Live Video Dating to Respond to Pandemic
BU
03/27ProSieben shares rally after CEO Conze's departure
RE
03/18MEET GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/12MEET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
03/11MEET GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
03/11MEET : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
03/06MEET : Executives to Speak at IDEA SUMMIT NY and Global Dating Insights' Inaugur..
BU
03/05MEET : SEC Filing (8-A12B/A)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 238 M
EBIT 2020 23,8 M
Net income 2020 19,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 441 M
Chart THE MEET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Meet Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MEET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,54  $
Last Close Price 6,19  $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,61%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer G. Rhodes Chairman
James E. Bugden Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard Friedman Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jean B. Clifton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MEET GROUP, INC.23.55%441
FACEBOOK-16.78%486 914
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.35%21 744
TWITTER-19.66%20 167
LINE CORPORATION0.00%11 703
SINA CORPORATION-17.21%2 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group