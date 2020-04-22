Meet : Announces Date of Earnings Release for First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, today announced that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be issued in a press release on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, before the open of the market.

Due to the pending acquisition of the Company by ProsiebenSat.1’s and General Atlantic’s joint company NuCom Group announced on March 5, 2020, The Meet Group does not plan to host a conference call for its first quarter 2020 business results.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive dating solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of dating apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and Growlr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

