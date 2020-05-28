Meet : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences App Promotion Summit USA and MGS Global Virtual Conference

Featured Speakers Include Executives and Co-founders Geoff Cook and Catherine Connelly

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, will be participating in two upcoming virtual conferences. The App Promotion Summit USA and Mobile Growth Association’s MGS Global Virtual Conference will both take place in June 2020, the first welcoming The Meet Group’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Geoff Cook, and the latter, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Co-founder, Catherine Connelly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005262/en/

The Meet Group to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences (Photo: Business Wire)

The App Promotion Summit USA, a week-long summit aimed at educating on growth marketing strategies and tactics led by North America’s top app promotion leaders, will feature several industry experts, including Mr. Cook. The event welcomes numerous noteworthy attendees, including NBCUniversal, Amazon, Nickelodeon, Snapchat, and Dropbox. Mr. Cook’s presentation will be on June 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Beginning June 2, 2020, the Mobile Growth Summit Global Virtual Conference, hosted by the Mobile Growth Association, will feature over 100 keynote speakers from around the world. Ms. Connelly, whose presentation begins on June 3 at 11:45 a.m. ET, will discuss the company’s industry-leading feature, Live, and how knowing the user and brand led to the product’s success. Other speakers include representatives from Nextdoor, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Google.

Registration for both events can be found below.

Registration for the App Promotion Summit USA.

Registration for the Mobile Growth Summit Global Virtual Conference.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) is a leading provider of interactive dating solutions designed to meet the universal need for human connection. Our ecosystem of livestreaming apps enables users around the world to interact through one-to-many livestreaming broadcasts and text-based conversations. Our top apps, MeetMe®, LOVOO®, Skout®, Tagged® and GROWLr®, deliver live interactions and meaningful connections to millions of users daily. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, we have offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin. The Meet Group is committed to safety. You can find a description of current safety practices here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/safety-practices/. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005262/en/