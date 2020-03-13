Mexico Fund : MXF Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders March 13, 2020

The Mexico Fund, Inc.

Press Release | March 12, 2020

THE MEXICO FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Columbia, Maryland, March 12, 2020 -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF) announced that, at its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, stockholdersre-electedEmilio Carrillo Gamboa and Jonathan Davis Arzac as Class III Directors of the Fund for athree-yearterm expiring in 2023.

Regarding the election of the Fund´s Class III Directors, the results of the Annual Meeting were as follows*:

For % % of Withheld % % of Voted Outstanding Voted Outstanding Emilio Carrillo Gamboa 11,697,750 77.96% 93.05% 874,347 5.83% 6.95% Jonathan Davis Arzac 11,991,218 79.91% 95.38% 580,878 3.87% 4.62%

*There were no abstentions or broker non-votes with regard to the election of the Fund's Class III Directors.

CONTACT:

Alberto Gómez Pimienta

+5255-9138-3350

Email: investor-relations@themexicofund.com

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversifiedclosed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

